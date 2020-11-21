Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Aldine Davis 42, Aldine MacArthur 13
Fort Bend Elkins 33, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Houston Emery/Weiner School def. St. Mary's Hall, forfeit
Keller Timber Creek 24, Keller Central 0
Laredo Nixon 49, Laredo Johnson 20
Marble Falls Faith 46, Alpha Omega 30
New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Veterans Memorial 21
Pasadena Memorial 29, Pasadena 0
SA Churchill 30, SA MacArthur 3
SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Northside Marshall 34
SA Northside Taft 54, SA Northside Jay 28
The Woodlands 38, Conroe 35
Class 4A Division I
Region III Area
Lindale 70, Needville 56
Tyler Chapel Hill 40, Stafford 14
Region IV Area
Austin LBJ 72, Alice 20
CC Miller 54, Lampasas 49
Class 4A Division II
Region I Area
Aubrey 21, Midland Greenwood 17
Class 3A Division I
Region IV Area
Jourdanton 42, Edna 28
Class 2A Division II
Region III Area
Chilton 56, Deweyville 12
Region IV Area
D'Hanis def. Eldorado, forfeit
TAIAO Division II
Semifinal
Stephenville FAITH 76, Victoria Home School 46
TAPPS
Area
Division I
Argyle Liberty Christian 27, SA Central Catholic 14
Midland Christian 64, Houston St. Pius X 28
Division II
Boerne Geneva 50, The Woodlands Christian 49
Division III
Lubbock Trinity Christian 38, Tyler All Saints 7
Division IV
Temple Central Texas 49, Weatherford Christian 0
Bi-District
Six-Man Div II
Lucas Christian 59, Red Oak Ovilla 50
TCAF Division I Six-Man
Championship
Wylie Prep 54, Westlake Academy 28
TCAF Division II Six-Man
Championship
Watauga Harvest 58, Azle Christian School 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CC John Paul vs. Frassati Catholic, ccd.
