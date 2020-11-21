footballs

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Aldine Davis 42, Aldine MacArthur 13

Fort Bend Elkins 33, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Houston Emery/Weiner School def. St. Mary's Hall, forfeit

Keller Timber Creek 24, Keller Central 0

Laredo Nixon 49, Laredo Johnson 20

Marble Falls Faith 46, Alpha Omega 30

New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Veterans Memorial 21

Pasadena Memorial 29, Pasadena 0

SA Churchill 30, SA MacArthur 3

SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Northside Marshall 34

SA Northside Taft 54, SA Northside Jay 28

The Woodlands 38, Conroe 35

Class 4A Division I

Region III Area

Lindale 70, Needville 56

Tyler Chapel Hill 40, Stafford 14

Region IV Area

Austin LBJ 72, Alice 20

CC Miller 54, Lampasas 49

Class 4A Division II

Region I Area

Aubrey 21, Midland Greenwood 17

Class 3A Division I

Region IV Area

Jourdanton 42, Edna 28

Class 2A Division II

Region III Area

Chilton 56, Deweyville 12

Region IV Area

D'Hanis def. Eldorado, forfeit

TAIAO Division II

Semifinal

Stephenville FAITH 76, Victoria Home School 46

TAPPS

Area

Division I

Argyle Liberty Christian 27, SA Central Catholic 14

Midland Christian 64, Houston St. Pius X 28

Division II

Boerne Geneva 50, The Woodlands Christian 49

Division III

Lubbock Trinity Christian 38, Tyler All Saints 7

Division IV

Temple Central Texas 49, Weatherford Christian 0

Bi-District

Six-Man Div II

Lucas Christian 59, Red Oak Ovilla 50

TCAF Division I Six-Man

Championship

Wylie Prep 54, Westlake Academy 28

TCAF Division II Six-Man

Championship

Watauga Harvest 58, Azle Christian School 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CC John Paul vs. Frassati Catholic, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

