For the second straight year the Neches Lady Tigers are in the Class 1A basketball state semifinals.
But this season, they will get the feel of a true final four as the Lady Tigers are headed to San Antonio for UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Last season, only the state championship game was played in the Alamo City. Neches fell to eventual state champion Dodd City in the state semifinals, a contest that was held in Lindale.
This year, the Lady Tigers will be playing in the Alamodome. No. 6 Neches (30-6) takes on No. 4 Robert Lee (34-2) in the first game of the annual tournament at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The other semifinal has No. 1 Ackerly Sands (35-3) meeting No. 3 Huckabay at 10 a.m.
The semifinal winners will compete for the state championship at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Members of the Lady Tigers are sophomore Averee Fox (5-9 forward/center), freshman Sealy Hines (5-9 forward), freshman Joely Jenkins (5-6 guard), freshman Aubrey Kincade (5-7 guard/forward), senior Mallory Main (5-3 guard), sophomore Libby Raine (5-7 guard/forward), senior Abigail Spaith (5-8 forward), sophomore Jessi Sumpter (5-8 guard/forward) and freshman Kacie Trimble (5-11 forward/center).
Andy Snider is the head coach with Blake Stewart is assistant. Support staff includes Rylee Jowell (video) and Kelsee Wade (statistician).
Neches has won by at least six points in all the playoff games. The Lady Tigers have won over Goodrich (89-15, bi-district), Hubbard (62-32, area), Chireno (36-30, regional quarterfinals), Tilden McMullen County (49-41, Region IV semifinals) and Fayetteville (65-34, Region IV finals).
This is the 10th state tournament appearance for Neches (1972, 1973, 1975, 1976, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2021 and 2022. The Lady Tigers won Class B state championships in 1973 and 1976, while capturing Class 1A Division II state crowns in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
This is Robert Lee's second state appearance. The Lady Steers won the Class 1A title in 1978. It is also the second appearance for Ackerly Sands as the Lady Mustangs previously appeared in 1961. The UIL posted by Huckabay is appearing in its eight state tournament (1948, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 2006, 2022).
TOWN NOTES: Neches is some four miles from the Neches River in eastern Anderson County (266 miles from San Antonio). Nechesville was founded in 1872 and later the town's name was changed to Neches in 1892. ... Whiskey Myers, an American Southern rock/country group from Palestine, have two residents in its band — Gary Brown (bass player) and Cody Cannon (lead singer). ... Robert Lee (239 miles from San Antonio) is the county seat of Coke County, located on the Edwards Plateau in West Texas. The city founders named the city after Robert E. Lee who is thought to have set up camp for a time near the current townsite on the Colorado River. Lee served in Texas from 1856 to 1861 as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Second Cavalry. Dean E. Hallmark, born in Robert Lee on Jan. 20, 1914, served as the command pilot of B-25 #6, the Green Hornet, on Jimmy Doolittle's Tokyo raid of April 18, 1942. He was captured by Japanese forces and executed on Oct.15, 1942. His remains were located after the war and interred at Arlington National Cemetery. ...
2022 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
March 3-5, 2022
Alamodome (San Antonio)
Thursday, March 3
Class 1A Semifinals
Robert Lee (34-2) vs. Neches (30-6), 8:30 a.m.
Ackerly Sands (35-3) vs. Huckabay (35-6), 10 a.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
Fairfield (38-1) vs. Idalou (31-6), 1:30 p.m.
Winnsboro (33-5) vs. Bishop (32-5), 3 p.m.
Class 5A Semifinals
Cedar Park (35-0) vs. College Station (31-6), 7 p.m.
Frisco Memorial (36-5) vs. Amarillo (32-5), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Class 2A Semifinals
Gruver (31-0) vs. San Saba (31-7), 8:30 a.m.
Stamford (35-2) vs. Martins Mill (36-3), 10 a.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
Argyle (37-0) vs. Hardin-Jefferson (33-4), 1:30 p.m.
Brownsboro (38-2) vs. Fredericksburg (36-3), 3 p.m.
Class 6A Semifinals
Humble Summer Creek (38-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (34-4), 7 p.m.
San Antonio Clark (35-2) vs. DeSoto (33-2), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Class 1A Final, 8:30 a.m.
Class 3A Final, 10 a.m.
Class 2A Final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Final, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 8:30 p.m.
Parking
Parking information for the Girls Basketball State Tournament can be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-spectator-information.
Tickets
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and are sold online only. All-Tournament tickets are currently available for purchase. Single Session tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Monday. Visit the UIL Website (http://www.uiltexas.org) for more information.