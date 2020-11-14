SAVOY — Saint Jo improved to 9-1 on the year and ended Leverett’s Chapel’s season at 6-3 with a 74-38 decision at Hodge Field.
Alexis Chavez passed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and recorded six tackles in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Demarion Brown added 99 rushing yards and a touchdown, one TD reception and three a TD pass while recording 14 tackles on defense.
Darren Brown finished with 71 rushing yards and 15 tackles. Mickey dennis had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Nathan Pierson added a 7-yard touchdown catch.