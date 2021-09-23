TC 1
Texas College captains Jerry McConnico (1) and Tarion Landers (26) meet with officials at midfield prior to kickoff between the Steers and Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The Steers play host to Wayland Baptist at 6 p.m. Saturday in Tyler.

 

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Texas College Steers play their second straight home game on Saturday, meeting Wayland Baptist in a Sooner Athletic Conference football contest in Tyler.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The Steers, who lost to Oklahoma Panhandle State last Saturday 68-0, enter the contest at 0-3 overall and 0-2 in SAC.

Wayland Baptist, from Plainview, is 1-2 and 1-1. The Pioneers won over Lyon (31-7) with losses to Mary Hardin-Baylor (49-0) and Langston (50-0).

TC also lost to West Texas A&M (73-0) and Langston (44-6).

East Texans on the Pioneers' team include: freshman defensive back Tyrelle Wilson (Paris), freshman linebacker LaDainian Council (Paris) and junior linebacker Tyrel McCalester (Paris/Arkansas Baptist).

The Steers are on the road next week, traveling to Jackson, Tennessee to meet Lyon College in a 2 p.m. game on Oct. 2. TC returns home on Oct. 9 to face Ottawa University-Arizona in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

 
 

