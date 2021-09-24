The Texas College Steers play their second straight home game on Saturday, meeting Wayland Baptist in a Sooner Athletic Conference football contest in Tyler.
The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m., but was moved to 11 a.m., Jake Martin, TC Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, stated an email. The contest is on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Steers, who lost to Oklahoma Panhandle State last Saturday 68-0, enter the contest at 0-3 overall and 0-2 in SAC.
Wayland Baptist, from Plainview, is 1-2 and 1-1. The Pioneers won over Lyon (31-7) with losses to Mary Hardin-Baylor (49-0) and Langston (50-0).
TC also lost to West Texas A&M (73-0) and Langston (44-6).
East Texans on the Pioneers’ team include: freshman defensive back Tyrelle Wilson (Paris), freshman linebacker LaDainian Council (Paris) and junior linebacker Tyrel McCalester (Paris/Arkansas Baptist).
The Steers are on the road next week, traveling to Jackson, Tennessee to meet Lyon College in a 2 p.m. game on Oct. 2. TC returns home on Oct. 9 to face Ottawa University-Arizona in a 7:30 p.m. contest.