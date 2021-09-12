LANGSTON, Okla. — In a Sooner Athletic Conference football opener the Langston University Lions scored a 44-6 win over the Texas College Steers on Saturday at W.E. Anderson Stadium.
The Lions improve to 2-0 overall while the Steers drop to 0-2.
TC's home opener is on Saturday, Sept. 18 against Oklahoma Panhandle State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
In other SAC games — Texas Wesleyan 49, Oklahoma Panhandle State 20; Ottawa-Arizona 42, Southwestern Assemblies of God 28; Wayland Baptist 31, Lyon 7; and Abilene Christian 62, Louisiana College 7.