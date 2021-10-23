Texas College hung close with Arizona Christian on Saturday until the Firestorm put up 26 points in the second quarter en route to a 64-16 victory in a Sooner Athletic Conference football game at ACU Field in Glendale, Arizona.
The Steers (0-8, 0-6) pulled within 10-8 in the first quarter as Anthony Holden hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from Jerry McConico. Holden then caught the two-conversion attempt.
Texas College later scored in the third quarter as Holden caught an 8-yard toss from McConico. Diamond Woods then hauled in the two-point conversion.
McConico was 22 of 44 for 211 yards and two TDs. Travis Hall had six catches for 32 yards.
Elijah Jones and Chay Jones picked off passes for the Steers.
Firestorm QB Tyler Duncan hit on 20 of 31 passing attempts for 219 yards and two TDs. Jon Cole had five catches for 83 yards and two TDs.
Arizona Christian improves to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in conference.
The Steers travel to Fort Worth next Saturday to play Texas Wesleyan in a 2 p.m. contest. ACU travels to Goodwell, Oklahoma to meet Oklahoma Panhandle State in a 2 p.m. game.
