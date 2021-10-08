6-3A DIVISION I
JEFFERSON - Jace Burns carried 25 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sabine defense shut down a potent Jefferson rushing attack to earn a 31-7 win over the Bulldogs at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
The win moves Sabine to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Jefferson drops to 4-2 and 1-1.
Burns got the Cardinals on the board late in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. Dylan Stafford booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead, and then extended the Cardinal cushion to 10-0 with 9:17 left in the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal.
Jefferson's lone touchdown came on an 80-yard pass from Erik Burns to Luke McMullen to make it 10-7 at the half after Domonik Rivers' extra point.
Burns scored on an 84-yard run late in the third to give Sabine a 17-7 lead, and after Brannigan Willige scored from 7 yards out with 9:44 left in the game Burns capped the scoring with an 11-yard run at the 6:53 mark to make the final 31-7.
Burns also passed for 85 yards for Sabine, completing 7 of 13 passes. Kamran Williams, who rushed for more than 300 yards last week in a win over White Oak, had 37 yards on 20 carries against Sabine. Erik Burns completed 7 of 16 passes for 118 yards with one interception.
Sabine hosts White Oak and Jefferson visits Gladewater next week.