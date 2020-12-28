Ryan Harris scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Beckville picked up a 79-64 win over Bishop Gorman on Monday afternoon.
The game was played in the Bishop Gorman Middle School gym because of work being done in Haddad Gymnasium.
Harris — a standout on the gridiron — was battling in the paint with another football star — Bishop Gorman’s Dozie Ifeadi, who recently signed with Lamar University.
Ifeadi had 11 points and nine rebounds, but it was Harris and the Bearcats who came out on top in the non-district matchup.
Harris had the first basket of the game as Beckville jumped out to a 7-2 lead. Bishop Gorman then went on a 6-0 run with Ifeadi and Sid Cleofe each scoring three of the points.
Cleofe finished with a game-high 29 points and seven steals. He knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest — five in the second half.
The teams went back-and-forth the remainder of the first quarter as Beckville grabbed a 19-18 lead.
Bishop Gorman got up 27-22 with 5:01 left in the second quarter, but the Bearcats then held the Crusaders scoreless for nearly five minutes as part of a 10-0 run. Cleofe turned a steal into a layup for Bishop Gorman with 22 seconds on the clock, but J’Koby Williams answered with a jumper as time expired to give Beckville a 34-29 halftime lead.
Beckville started the second half on a 7-1 run and eventually pumped its lead to 16 points, 56-40, after three quarters.
Cleofe’s hot shooting and the Crusader’s pressure defense ignited a 12-3 Crusader run to start the fourth quarter.
With the score at 69-61 with just more than two minutes remaining, Beckville closed the game with a 10-3 run with the only points for Bishop Gorman coming on a Cleofe triple.
Williams had 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Beckville. Eli Ramsey also had 15 points, and Matt Barr added 10 points.
Darryl Jones had 10 points for Bishop Gorman, and Chris Green knocked down three 3-pointers to contribute 9 points.
Bishop Gorman will play at Grace Community at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Beckville will host Shelbyville at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
———
Beckville 79, Bishop Gorman 64
Beckville 19 15 22 23 — 79
Gorman 18 11 11 24 — 64
BECKVILLE — Matt Barr 10; Eli Ramsey 15; J’Koby Williams 15; Ryan Harris 23; Jakelvin Smith 3; Jaden Mojica 2; Gage Berry 6; Jaiden Slaughter 2; Bo Hammons 3.
GORMAN — Chris Green 9; Sid Cleofe 29; Darryl Jones 10; Dozie Ifeadi 11; Brett Petrakian 5.
