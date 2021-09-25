BROWNSBORO — Homecoming 2021 was celebrated in Brownsboro on a beautiful fall night. Rebecca Rumbo was crowned queen by Maddie "Queenie" Essary, the 2020 queen. The invocation prayer was given by Alexis "Rambo" Rumbo, the 2019 queen.
The game between the Brownsboro Bears and Rusk Eagles had it’s own royalty. Rusk quarterback Owen McCown followed up his Offensive Player of the Week honors with another stellar performance. He led the Eagles to a 55-41 victory on the strength of six touchdown passes.
The fireworks started in the first quarter at the 1:07 mark on a McCown to Will Dixon 10-yard touchdown pass. Alan Rojo tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead. The Bear defensive backs played great defense on the Eagles wide receivers, but McCown, a University of Colorado commit, was pinpoint on most of his passes.
At 11:48 of the second quarter, McCown hit his brother Aiden McCown for 44 yards and his second touchdown pass. Rojo made it 14-0. Elijah Ward caught the third touchdown pass at 7:22 to go in the half. The extra point was blocked by Lane Epperson and Rusk led 20-0.
The Bears who seemed to be on defense most of the first half, drove the length of the field for a touchdown. Kyle Nichols bulled his way in from the one-yard line. Jorge Vicenté kicked the PAT, and Rusk’s lead was now only 20-7.
The Eagles got one more chance to score with three seconds on the first-half clock. McCown threw two yards to Heston Kelly for the final touchdown of the half. Rusk led 27-7 at intermission.
The second half brought nine touchdowns, with the Bears getting five of those. Both teams played hard and pushed each other to the limit.
Rusk got two more touchdown passes from McCown to push his total to six for the night. He hit his brother and Kelly with short passes for six. He also ran 63 yards for the final Eagle touchdown. Rojo kicked a couple of more extra points and Ward returned an interception 55 yards for six. Rusk had a final total of 55 points.
For the Bears, Nichols added another short touchdown run. Jaxyn Rogers had a short touchdown run and threw passes of 61 and 53 yards to Gekyle Baker for touchdowns. Payton Stephenson made a terrific 64-yard run for six points. Vicenté kicked four more extra points to run the Bears' final point total to 41.
Outstanding play for the Bears on defense, came from Aiden Hardin, Logan McKinney and Nichols. The Eagles were led by the McCown brothers, but defensively Caleb Ferrara and Jordan Anderson made plenty of plays.
“We’ve played three teams that are undefeated, getting us ready for district play. We have one more game before we start district at home against Mexia. It’s time to start putting it all together,” said Bears head coach Lance Connot.
Brownsboro (1-4) goes to Bullard Brook Hill (4-1) on Friday. Rusk (5-0) is open this week.