RUSK – Young Rusk residents got to test their skills and have some fun on the football field while attending a youth football camp on Thursday where camp coaches put them through warm-ups, football drills and team-building activities.
For the first time, the Rusk Youth Sports Association is holding a youth football camp for ages 5 to 11 at the Rusk High School football field. The camp, which is free of charge, is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and will run until July 8.
Youth Sports Association Football Vice President Monica Fisher said the camp was a great way to keep young kids active and teach them about teamwork.
“The camp is a good way to get kids out of the house and get them moving and also gives both parents and children an insight to what the Rusk Youth Sports Association has to offer,” said Fisher. “We want to show them the benefits of working together as a team, help build character and impress upon them good quality morals that parents are trying to teach at home.”
Camp coach Ryan Rushing echoed those statements and also said it was a great learning tool for future footballers.
“I think the camp is important because it gives the kids an opportunity to get out and stay active while they’re out of school. Secondly from a football standpoint it just teaches the fundamentals and ins and outs of the sport. But for the ones who are sticking with it and plan on being there for the upcoming season, those kids are connecting with the coaches and their teammates building a foundation and trust leading up to the season,” said Rushing.
Rushing, who’s son Jaden Rushing was a stand-out football player at Rusk High School before graduating last year, added that he loves the game of football and was excited to be a part of the camp.
“I like giving back to the kids and being a positive role model who loves the game of football and has some knowledge of the game being a former player,” he said. “I have kids that play so I’ve always coached in some form or another. I have coached off and on since Jaden was four years old.”
The only requirement is a signed waiver available at the camp and a water bottle for your child. The Association will also be doing little league football and cheerleader sign-ups each night the camp is held.
For more information, visit the Rusk Youth Sports Association Facebook page. You can also contact Association President Jalea Downs at 903-284-8083 or Vice President Monica Fisher at 903-625-1110.