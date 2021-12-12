The Rusk Eagles captured first place in the Westwood Panther Invitational Basketball Tournament over the weekend in Palestine.
The Eagles were unbeaten in the three-day event, defeating host Palestine Westwood in the championship game 81-67 on Saturday.
Owen McCown led the way with a game-high 25 points, along with four assists, and Elijah Ward had a double double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ward also had three assists and two steals.
"Great Job," Rusk coach Terry Reynolds said. "We had four guys in double digits (Saturday) against Westwood in the championship game in the Panther Invitational Tournament. Defense has to be the key for us to be relevant in our district, having a total of 17 steals (Saturday) was a good start for us."
Aiden McCown followed his brother with 18 points, along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Heston Kelly added 11 points, six assists and four steals. Brailin Trawick contributed eight points.
Senior Heston Kelly said, "The tournament went well," Kelly said. "Our defense really stepped up and our offense had a good flow going."
Rusk opened the tourney with two wins — 84-59 over Palestine Westwood and 87-24 over Latexo — on Thursday.
Owen McCown filled the nets with 36 points against the Panthers, while Kelly added 18 points and five assists. Aiden McCown pitched in 14 points, while Ward had nine points and seven rebounds.
Against Latexo, Kelly led the way with 21 points while teammate Trawick hit for 19 points. Other contributors were Spencer Barnett (10) and Ethan Martin (9).
The Eagles picked up two wins on Friday as well — 61-51 over Cayuga and 67-40 over Lovelady.
"I feel we played well," Reynolds said of Friday's performance. "We shared the basketball very good (Friday)."
In the win over the Wildcats, Kelly led the way with 17 points, along with five assists and three rebounds. Other players that stood out were Owen McCown (12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds), Ward (10 points, 3 assists, 9 rebounds) and Barnett (9 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds).
In the semifinals with Lovelady, Ward hit for 21 points while grabbing six rebounds. Others contributors against the lions were Barnett (14 points, 5 steals), Owen McCown (14 points, 5 assists) and Aiden McCown (8 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds).
The Eagles are scheduled to return to play on Friday, hosting Douglass.