RUSK — On a perfect Friday night in East Texas, the Brownsboro Bears and Rusk Eagles battled for 48 minutes. Both teams had key personnel not playing, but the Eagles didn’t disappoint their homecoming crowd with a 28-point first quarter lead.
The Eagles eventually won 49-7.
Alex Jones had a career first quarter, scoring on two short runs, and took a fumble 85 yards for his third touchdown. After kicking three extra points, Aiden McCown got into the scoring act with a 33-yard scoring pass to Joseph McGowan. McCown kicked the extra point for a 28-0 lead.
The Bears had everything go wrong. A high snap on a punt paved the way for the Eagles’ first score. A fumble on the kickoff resulted in another Eagle score. After driving the length of the field, a fumble recovery led to the next Eagle score. The worst bad break for the Bears was an 80-yard touchdown on the kickoff by Dellis Tate, called back for blocking low. Another failed punt attempt added to the scoring.
The Eagles scored three more times in the second quarter on a 7 yard and a one-yard touchdown runs by K T Tilley. Jones added his fourth touchdown on a 33-yard run. McCown kicked the extra points. The halftime was 49-0.
The Bears showed there is no quit on this team. Recovering an onside kick to start the second half, the Bears drove to the Rusk three-yard line. On fourth down the Bears completed a pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Kyle Nichols, but his right foot was just out of the end zone.
A defensive game broke out in the second half. Both teams really played hard and made some great hits.
The Bears finally scored in the second half. Rogers passed 39 yards to Shayden Jennings for the touchdown. Jorge Vicenté kicked the point after to make the final score 49-7 in favor of Rusk.
The Bears host Brook Hill next Friday. The Eagles are open.