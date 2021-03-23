One of the premier baseball players in East Texas is headed to play for one of the premier college baseball programs in the country.
Rusk standout junior JD Thompson made his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt University on Monday.
Kerri Taylor posted on Twitter Monday, “We are excited to announce that JD has committed to Vanderbilt University! It’s been a long journey and we are so proud of him!”
As a freshman, Thompson was 8-3 with a 0.53 ERA with 98 strikeouts and just nine walks in 66 innings to earn All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors.
This season for the Eagles (10-4), the left-hander is 2-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has 49 strikeouts and four walks with three hits allowed in 21 1/3 innings.
Thompson struck out 18 in six innings against North Side. He struck out 16 in 6 2/3 innings against Whitehouse. He struck out 12 in seven innings against Alto. His last outing was against Waco Robinson, and he struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.
At the plate, Thompson is hitting .250 with three doubles, three triples, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Vanderbilt (15-3) is currently ranked No. 1 in the country. The Commodores won national titles in 2014 and 2019.