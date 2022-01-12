Rusk fell to Palestine in a home game on Tuesday, 64-37.
Rusk Freshman DaMaya Hart had fourteen points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal and Freshman Kyeisha Clater had eleven points, four rebounds, and a steal.
Several players were out of the game for Rusk with COVID-19.
“I am so tired of COVID. I had 4 players out tonight as a result of COVID," head coach Corinna Ford said. "We spent all season preparing for district, and now we are having to readjust and change our routines and positions to account for players being out.
She said her team was a little shell-shocked, not having a played a team "of taht caliber."
"After half time, we scored 26 points and outscored Palestine the last quarter 17-16. We made adjustments and played much better the last half of the game,” she said.
Rusk will play Hudson at home on Friday.