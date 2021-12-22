RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles took on the Mabank Lady Panthers at home where they lost 52-33 on Tuesday.
Rusk head coach Corinna Ford expected to meet a very good Mabank team.
“We knew going into this game that it was going to be tough to hang with Mabank who was holding a 14-3 record. After starting off slow, we picked it up offensively in the second quarter. We still struggled to do our jobs defensively and the lack of team chemistry played a huge part in that,” Ford said. “We will continue working out how to play as a team and perform our roles and maintain positive attitudes on the bench.”
Freshman DaMaya Hart continues to impress on both ends of the court putting in 12 points and six rebounds. Also adding to the point total was Erica Anderson with 10 points. Defensively, Ireona Hart was a stand out and doesn’t let much get by her, Ford said.
Ford went on to say there were lessons to be learned from losing.
“This team has to learn how to take a loss. Sometimes you play opponents that are just better than you and you cannot let that affect the quality of your game or your attitude on the bench,” she said. “Talent wise, I would put my girls up against anyone. But they have to learn how to take a loss and keep their heads up in order to really learn and grow.”
Rusk will travel to Ennis on Dec. 30th for a 12:30 pm match-up.