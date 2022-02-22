RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles rolled past the Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens 8-1 in a home game on Monday.
Rusk jumped out to an early lead scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. With a 3-0 lead in the fourth, Rusk scored three more extending the lead to six. Marissa Perry was able to hold Jacksonville to only one run on the night.
Perry pitched seven innings, only giving up three hits while recording seven strikeouts.
Isabel Torres went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
Rusk head coach Michael Williams said he was pleased with the way the team played.
“I liked our energy throughout the game, and I felt like we made some nice adjustments throughout the game that helped us be successful all seven innings,” Williams said. “Our defense did great, and our pitcher gave us a great game in the circle.”
Williams said he was optimistic for the upcoming season.
“I feel like we have a chance to have a great season as long as we stay focused and continue working on all the little things it takes to be a great team,” he said.
Perry said she felt the team was connecting well.
“I think we are connecting extremely well on the field so far, one of our biggest strengths as a team is picking each other up when one of us is down and that helps us more than anything,” said Perry.
Perry said although there was still work to do, she was proud of how the team played.
“Everyone played very well tonight on both defense and offense, we still have some things to work on but overall I’m extremely proud of my teammates for their drive and perseverance,” she said.
This was the Lady Eagles' home opener. They will now host a tournament from beginning Thursday, taking on Fairfield at 8:30 a.m.