The Rusk Lady Eagles’ season came to an end Thursday with a loss to Burnet in the second round of the playoffs in three sets of 25-17, 25-7, 25-18.
Plays of the night included Kaycee Johnson as kill leader with 11 and 6 blocks. Kara Wofford had 8 kills and 3 blocks. Faith Long had 18 assists and 4 kills. Makenna Butkhalter had 5 kills and 5 digs. Sarah Boudreaux had 19 assists, 8 digs, and 6 kills, and Hadley Kelly had 6 kills and 10 digs.
Head coach Tonya Kelly said she enjoyed coaching the team this season and could not be more proud of the performance.
“The Rusk Lady Eagles are bi-district champions and area finalist. That is something to be proud of," Kelly said. "I’m proud of the girls for always trying hard and never giving up. They work hard and are an amazing group of kids. This season has been a blast. I couldn’t ask for a better team to coach.”