The Rusk Lady Eagles hosted the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons in a close match that went five sets on Tuesday. Rusk won the match 25-14 Rusk, 21-25 Nacogdoches, 25-12 Rusk, 24-26 Nacogdoches, 15-5 Rusk.
Senior Kaycee Johnson dominated with 16 kills and 8 blocks, Kara Wofford had 5 kills and 4 blocks, Faith Long had 10 assists and 6 kills, Hadley Kelly had 5 kills and 5 digs, Lexie Stanley had 5 digs, Makenna Burkhalter put up 9 points and Allie Kovlozsky had 7 points.
Rusk head coach Tonya Kelly said she was pleased with the way the team played.
“The girls came out excited, ready to run new plays, and ready to win. The first set they really worked together and played well. The second set we let one strong server take control, and had to re-group,” said Kelly. “The third and fourth sets, we played really well, but didn't come out on top in the fourth. The girls were not going to let this match go. We came up with a new game plan, kept the energy, and completely dominated the last set.”
“I felt like the girls played really well overall. They played big on the net, had huge kills, and awesome digs. I'm really proud of how they took the game plan and executed it,” she continued. “Our blocks were together, timing was good, and kills were on. We still need to improve keeping the communication throughout the entire match.”
Kaycee Johnson said she felt the team was coming together more and more with each match.
“We all knew that it was crunch time and stuck together in set five and fought hard for the win.,” she said. “I feel we are growing closer and starting to be on the same page but there is always more room to improve for district next week.”