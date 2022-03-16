RUSK - The Rusk Lady Eagles fell to the Brownsboro Bearettes 5-1 in a home game on Tuesday.
Marissa Perry was in the pitcher's circle for the Rusk Lady Eagles. The right-hander surrendered five runs, three earned, on 13 hits over seven innings, walking one.
Perry collected her 195th career strikeout, leaving her five away from 200.
The Lady Eagles continually put runners on all game but couldn’t push runs across, leaving 11 runners on base.
Kennzie Norton, Madelene Baldwin, Isabel Torres, and Sarah Boudreaux all had one hit.
Boudreaux had the one RBI for the team, to go along with her two walks.
Head coach Michael Williams said the team played a solid game but came up short.
“I felt like we played a solid game and came up a couple of swings short of a win. It’s disappointing because the scoreboard doesn’t reflect the game we played,” said Williams.
Williams said he liked the team’s approach at the plate but they needed to start driving runners in.
“I really liked our approach at the plate. We made the pitcher throw a lot of pitches and we worked the count well. We just couldn’t seem to get the big swings needed to break the game open,” he said. “Leaving 11 runners on base is a positive and negative at the same time. We are getting runners on, but we have to start driving them in.”
Senior Faith Long said she felt the team was coming together right in time to start district play.
“I feel like our team chemistry is coming together just at the right time here before district starts. Offensively we didn’t have any big innings, but I know we are capable of winning big games,” she said.
Long said encouragement from her team makes all the difference.
“Even though I struggled at the plate today, it’s just a blessing to have teammates that are encouraging me every step of the way,” said Long. “I feel like for the most part we were solid in the field today and it felt good to connect with Kennzie to get that girl out at home.”
Rusk will travel to Jasper on March 22 and Brownsboro will battle Wills Point at home on March 18.