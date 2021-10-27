RUSK – Seniors and parents wiped tears from their eyes during Senior Night and the Lady Eagle’s last home game on Tuesday where they play Jasper and won 25 - 10, 25-7, 25-16.
Leading on the court was Kaycee Johnson, who had a phenomenal game, with 17 kills and 4 blocks. Kara Wofford had an amazing game with 16 kills. Faith Long did a fantastic job with 17 assists and 9 kills. Hadley Kelly had a great game with 12 kills, and Sarah Boudreaux had 22 awesome assists
Head coach Tonya Kelly said she was extremely proud of how well the girls played.
“The girls came out and played an unstoppable match. They were doing everything on the court to play their game.’ They were playing big on the net, digging every ball, and their communication was stellar. I'm so proud of this group and how well they played,” said Kelly.
Kelly went on to say that she has loved her first year coaching at Rusk.
“I have had a great time coaching my first season here at Rusk. My team is awesome. This group is so sweet, they are truly best friends and they have been a blessing in my life. In the 26 years that I've been coaching, I have never coached a group like this one,” she said.
Seniors honored during the special night were Makenna Burkhalter, Kaycee Johnson, Alli Kozlovsky, Faith Long, Lexie Stanley, and Kara Wofford.
Senior Kara Wofford said she has loved being a part of the team.
“I’ve been playing the sport I love since the 7th grade. It’s crazy how I went from being on B team in Junior High to making Varsity as a sophomore. Being a role model for the younger girls and encouraging them as if they are my own teammates is what I love most about the game. Volleyball has given me skills and memories that’ll last a lifetime,” said Wofford. “I couldn’t be happier for our team’s performance tonight. I wouldn’t have wanted to play alongside any other girls than my Lady Eagles.”
Alli Kozlovsky said it doesn’t feel real that she just played her last home game.
“I don’t think it has hit me that I will not be participating any longer, after this year. I have had the opportunity to share the past six years with my teammates who are like sisters. I feel like we are a family. Coach Kelly has brought some fun and creative ideas for our team this year which have helped us to bond even more,” said Kozlovsky. “I am going to miss these girls and wish the juniors and sophomores the best of luck. This team has a forever bond and we have made many memories that helped to make my high school years fun and exciting. We don’t have perfect seasons but we share a common goal to do well and we build each other up. It is bigger than one person and we want to improve each week.”
Lexie Stanley said the emotions of night surprised her and she is thankful to be a part of the team.
“I thought the last game was going to be a very sad one, even though it was a little emotional, the love and joy that the parents, coaches and many friends surrounded us in tonight made it a very happy, enjoyable, and unforgettable night,” Stanley said. “Being a part of the Rusk volleyball team has definitely been a huge highlight of my life. Some kids would think the endless games and practices are hard on teenagers, even though it does sometimes get a little tiring, it is very worth it. Rusk has a very loving, caring, and drama free group of girls in their varsity program that make all the time we spend together some of the best memories through high school.”
Kelly had a special message for her seniors.
“I would like to say to all my seniors that I have enjoyed coaching you so much. You are a wonderful group of girls. I have no doubt that you will all go far in life. I hope you achieve all of your goals and that all your dreams come true,” she said. “Remember, if you mess up, don't look back, just keep moving forward. Always hold your head high and let your Godly light shine in all you do. I love you all!”
The Rusk Lady Eagles are tied for second place and will be moving on to bi-district playoffs early next week.