FAIRFIELD - The Rusk Lady Eagles defeated the Waco Robinson Lady Rockets in a match that went five sets on Monday 14-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-9, 15-10 to become bi-district champions. The teams met in Fairfield for the first playoff game of the post season.
The match started slow and Rusk looked off their game. After the first set, they re-grouped and came out better for the second set. However, they continued to struggle through the second set making small mistakes that were costing points. The third, fourth and fifth sets turned the match around. The girls realized they needed to fight and get out on the court and pick it up.
Player highlights included Kaycee Johnson as kill leader with 22 kills and 18 blocks.
Kara Wofford had a great game with 8 blocks, 7 kills, and 13 points in a row. Faith Long played really well with 32 assists and 8 kills. Sarah Boudreaux, Hadley Kelly and Lexie Stanley all played amazing, each with numerous digs.
Head coach Tonya Kelly said she couldn’t be happier with the game and the girl’s perseverance.
“They played great and fought until the finished. They wanted this and we have worked extremely hard to get to where we are. I’m so proud of these kids for never giving up and becoming Bi- district champs,” she said. “The game was intense. My girls picked themselves up after a slow start. They played hard and left nothing on the court!”
Senior Makenna Burkhalter said she was proud of the heart her teamed showed.
“We’ve been preparing hard for this game! It started a little rocky but after the first 2 sets we got it together and pulled out the next 3,” said Burkhalter. “This just shows you that when you’re down, you can always fight and end up on top! We showed real heart tonight and I’m extremely proud to say that I’m a part of this team.”
Sophomore Hadley Kelly said the girls fought for the win and got it.
“We didn’t start off too good, but pulled ourselves together and fought until the end,” she said.
The Eagles will move on to round two later this week.