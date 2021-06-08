RUSK — It is win or go home for the Rusk Eagles as they enter the UIL Baseball State Tournament.
When the Eagles (27-7) take on Sinton (33-4) in a winner-take-all contest in the Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, it won’t be a new situation for the team.
While many teams play a best-of-three series throughout the playoffs, Rusk has been in one-game scenarios the past three rounds.
“It’s nothing new, so there’s a ton of positive in that,” Rusk head baseball coach Ross McMurry said. “It not like we’ve been playing three-game series and now all of a sudden oh my God, we have to win this one game. We just have to go out there and do what we’ve been doing.”
All three of the one-game playoffs in the past three rounds have been decided by two runs or fewer.
In the regional quarterfinals, Rusk outlasted China Spring for a 3-1 win in 13 innings. The Eagles followed that up with a 3-2 win over Orangefield in the regional semifinals and then held on for a 2-1 victory over Bellville in the regional finals to qualify for the state tournament in program history.
“It’s pretty great,” senior catcher Lane Gilchrest said. “Being the first team ever in Rusk to be able to do it, it’s a blessing honestly.”
In all three of the single-game situations, the starting pitcher for the Eagles has been junior Vanderbilt commit JD Thompson.
Thompson allowed one unearned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings before hitting his pitch count threshold against China Spring. He then allowed two unearned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete game against Orangefield. In the regional finals against Bellville, Thompson pitched another complete game, allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
“Everybody knows I throw a lot of strikes, so they’re going to be swinging up there,” Thompson said. “Lately, I’ve been getting a lot of weak contact. I’m not getting as many strikeouts, but it’s helping keep my pitch count down and just putting it in play for my defense.”
Thompson is 12-1 this season with a 0.15 ERA with 188 strikeouts and 16 walks in 93.1 innings.
“All coaches want the guy, the super athlete that can do all of these amazing things,” McMurry said. “And I’ve coached guys that have had this type of talent. But what makes him different from those guys is he comes in and does the work. He takes care of business in the classroom. He’s one of the most coachable guys on the team. It’s rare to get a guy that’s blessed with everything talent wise, as well as has the work ethic, the attitude and the coachability. And he’s a competitor. He wants the ball in his hands in the big situation.”
Also on the mound for the Eagles is junior Mason Cirkel, who is 9-3 with a 0.93 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 18 walks in 75 innings. Cirkel pitched five shutout innings of relief in the regional quarterfinal win over China Spring.
At the plate, junior Wade William is hitting .361 with 11 doubles and 18 RBIs. Thompson is hitting .360 with two home runs, five triples and 24 RBIs. Junior Will Dixon (.352) and seniors Landon Gates (.347) and Bryce Lenard (.343) all have averages above .300.
Senior Zach Blackmon was the team’s designated hitter, but a femoroacetabular impingement in his hip has sidelined him.
“I support my team any way I can,” Blackmon said. “It’s pretty exciting (to make it to state). We have worked really hard for this. We have put in a lot of hours.”
McMurry said the mix of competitiveness and togetherness have helped the Eagles put together this historic run.
“Our guys are very competitive,” McMurry said. “No matter what they’re doing, they compete, whether it’s a Frisbee game they made up rules to on the field or a home run derby game they play with a squishy ball, they’re in it to win it, and it carries over onto the field.
“Also, all of our guys have grown up together. They’re all from here. They’ve played together for a while. They have a lot of camaraderie. In a sense, there’s a brotherhood, and they are there for each other.”
Gilchrest agreed.
“Our bond is pretty strong,” he said. “I don’t think anything could tear us apart. We’ve played together for 12 or so years, from little league to high school. We know each other, we know our strengths and weaknesses, and we’re able to build off of that.”
The Eagles will now take on a Sinton team that features five pitchers with at least five wins on the mound — Braeden Brown, Wyatt Wiatrek, Blake Mitchell, Daniel Trevino and Jaquae Stewart.
Sinton is making its 10th appearance to the state tournament, first since 2017. The Pirates are coached by Adrian Alaniz, who led Sinton to a state title in 2002 and a runner-up finish in 2003. Alaniz then went on to a standout career at the University of Texas and played five seasons in the minor league organizations of Washington and Philadelphia.
“They’ll throw some heat,” McMurry said. “I think at the end of the day, it will probably come down to defense. It will be the team to screw up the least that comes out on top. They are very similar to us. Their team average is .298. Ours is .294. The difference maker is going to be what we do on defense and what they do on defense. We can’t strike out. We have to put the ball in play and make things happen.”
McMurry won a state title as a player in 2003 at Colmesneil. Now, he’s hoping to bring one to Rusk as a coach.
“We know what our goal is,” Thompson said. “We know we want to walk away with a ring and another trophy to bring back to Rusk. We also know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for our seniors, who this will be their last week of baseball probably forever, so we have to enjoy it while staying focused on the goal that we have.”
The winner between Rusk and Sinton will advanced to face either Texarkana Pleasant Grove or Stephenville in the Class 4A final at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Players for Rusk are Zach Blackmon, Mason Cirkel, Trey Devereaux, Mason Trowbridge, JD Thompson, Landon Gates, Will Dixon, Camdon Hudnall, Brett Rawlinson, Bryce Lenard, Jojo Reeves, Wade Williams, Tarrant Sunday, Zane Lofton, Jeran Driver, Jackson Dowling and Lane Gilchrest. Coaches are Ross McMurry, Trent Montgomery and Ty Ham.
