RUSK — It was an unfortunate end to the 2020 football season for the Rusk Eagles.
Rusk had to forfeit its bi-district playoff game due to COVID-19, abruptly ending the Eagles’ season.
“It was rough having to finish it like that last year, but all offseason, all summer, we’ve been thinking about it and working through it and working our butts off for each other,” Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton said. “We for sure want to get in the playoffs and see how far we can go with it.”
“Obviously we had to forfeit our playoff game, so that’s a little extra motivation,” senior quarterback Owen McCown said. “We used that all offseason. We came in and worked hard every day as a team. It’s a lot of motivation, and obviously, the goal is state championship.”
McCown — a Colorado commit and son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who is coaching receivers for the Eagles — is back after throwing for 1,080 yards and rushing for another 270 yards with 17 total touchdowns last season.
“He’s a great leader No. 1,” Sitton said. “With the hits that he went through last year, he just kept getting up and slinging that thing. He’s definitely one of the toughest kids that I’ve ever seen on the football field. He’s a constant encourager, a constant leader and a constant worker. He’s exactly what you want as your starting quarterback.”
McCown will have a deep crop of receivers, including two newcomers. Heston Kelly, who had 36 catches for 543 yards and seven touchdowns, while also being a threat as a kick and punt returner at Class 5A Magnolia, is now in the mix for the Eagles. Vanderbilt baseball commit JD Thompson has also joined the football team for his senior season.
“We’ve been working at it all summer long and just seeing those guys as they’ve progressed through the summer and the first few days of practice has been awesome,” Sitton said. “We’ve got a very talented crew there. Our quarterback can sling it all over the yard, and our receivers do a great job of running the routes and catching the football. I think we have a chance to throw it around a little bit this year.”
Defensively, Sitton likes what he has seen from his team early on.
“The knowledge of the game has been so much better,” Sitton said. “Them understanding what we’re saying to them has been huge. We’ve got a chance, I think, to be really fast on defense this year. We’ve got some guys that can really run, that really like hitting the football and have a chance to play some really good defense if we’ll keep working every day.”
Caleb Ferrara (122 tackles, five tackles for loss in 2020) is among the defensive returners for the Eagles.
Rusk will scrimmage Tatum at 7 p.m. Friday in Tatum. The Eagles are set to open the regular season by hosting Fairfield on Aug. 27.