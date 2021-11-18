RUSK – Rusk residents gathered at the Square downtown for a community-wide pep rally on Thursday for the Rusk football team. The Rusk Eagles will travel to Waco on Friday to battle the Bellville Brahmas in the second round of the playoffs.
Senior Joseph Reeves said he feels the team is ready and the support of the community with the pep rally only fuels that confidence.
“I feel like my teammates and coaches will lead the way to a win over Belleville. We’ve been working hard to push through to the third round. All of our hard work during the season comes down to this game,” said Reeves. “Seeing our school and our community support us will help us fight harder for the win.”
The game will take place at Baylor’s McLane Stadium at 7:30 pm.