RUSK – In a fun day of all things baseball, the Rusk Eagles on Saturday held an Alumni Home Run Derby and Alumni vs. Varsity game as well as recognizing the 2021 baseball state runners-up.
The day of festivities began with former Rusk baseball players competing for the title Home Run Derby Champion, which went to Drew Walley with 13 homeruns.
Following the Derby, the members of the 2021 baseball team took the field to be recognized for their stellar season and trip to Austin where they were state runners-up.
Baseball head coach Ross Mcmurry said he was proud of the team and wished he could celebrate them every day.
“I wish we could recognize them every day,” Mcmurry said. “They were and still are the most successful of any team in the history of Rusk sports. They are forever legends.”
Later in the afternoon, the alumni played the varsity team in a fun competition.
Mcmurry said the day’s events had several purposes.
“We want it to be a fun event for everyone, the fans, alumni players, and our varsity team,” he said. “The number one thing we wanted from it was to get our fifth scrimmage in, while at the same time it's a change of pace for our guys to see some old faces and to get to compete again with them.”
Mcmurry said he wanted to make the game as authentic as possible for the alumni including announcing the alumni team and playing the National Anthem.
In the 7th inning the Varsity team was down 2-4, with one out Tarrant Sunday got on base and then advanced to 2nd.
Mason Trowbridge had a base hit to right field and it was a misplayed all the way to the fence. Trowbridge went all the way home for a very tight play at the plate to be called safe and tie it up.
Wade Williams hit a ball to right field that was misplayed as well and he made it to 2nd, then advanced to 3rd on a pass ball.
Mason Cirkel had a walk-off single to right field to win it for the varsity 5-4.
The Eagles will be in Tyler starting Thursday for the Rose City Classic.