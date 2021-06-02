The Rusk Eagles are headed to the state baseball tournament.
JD Thompson fired a two-hitter and also knocked in a run to help power the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Bellville on Wednesday in a one-game playoff for the Class 4A Region III title at Don Sanders Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Thompson, a Vanderbilt commit, struck out seven and walked three in a complete game.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Eagles plated two runs.
Wade Williams opened the fourth with a single and came home on Thompson’s triple to center. Tarrant Sunday followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 Rusk lead. Sunday had two hits in the game.
Bellville scored its only run in the fifth on an error.
Adding hits for the Eagles were Will Dixon, Bryce Lenard, Landon Gates and Brett Rawlinson.
Brandt Okonsi and Riley Majewski had the Brahmas hits.
Okonsi singled to open the seventh went on second on a ground out. Thompson struck out the next paper and induced a pop out to CF Lenard for the final two outs.
Brett Heintschel pitched for the Brahmas (28-8-2), going six innings while allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out five and walking one.
Rusk is scheduled to play at either 1 or 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The 4A championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in Austin.