JACKSONVILLE — Katelyn Henslee, a freshman at Rusk High School, captured medalist honors in the District 17-4A Golf Tournament that concluded on Monday at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
“It feels good; It has been one of my goals for this year," Henslee said on winning of the district title. “I chipped and putted well both days.”
She added Cherokee Ranch was challenging, but exciting.
“I think this course was a little hard but it was fun to play," Henslee said,
Rusk golf coach Bill Toon was elated with Henslee's performance.
“Katelyn has done an outstanding job all year," Toon said. "She won first place in district and it couldn't go to a more deserving girl. She works hard and practices hard each day.
“Her talent as a freshman is unreal. She hits the ball long off the tee and has a great feel for the greens when putting. Her win for Rusk ISD and me, as her coach, means a lot and hopefully more girls can come out next year and keep what she has going for Rusk Golf. As for me, her winning means the first trip I have taken a girl to the regional golf meet. I'm so proud of her how she handles herself on the course and off.”
Carthage won the girls team title, while Palestine claimed the boys championship.
GIRLS
Henslee carded rounds of 92 and 92 for 36-hole total of 183 for the gold medal. Hudson's Kendall Howatt placed second at 188 (99-89).
Hudson's Lauren Bowers was third at 211 (107-104).
Carthage won the team championship with an 876, followed by Hudson (938), Palestine (968) and Rusk (978).
"I'm very proud of these girls," Carthage coach Kelly Hambrick said. "They worked hard and I feel their effort was rewarded."
BOYS
Carthage's Cale Preston won medalist honors with a 155 (78-77). He was followed by Palestine's Hudson Dear with a 158 (78-80). The Palestine duo of Reed Braly (87-85—172) and Lawson Weber (88-83—172) tied for third.
Palestine won the team championship with a 684, two strokes better than Carthage (686). Hudson Maroon was third at 788.
The top teams advance to the Class 4A Region III Tournament at Huntsville's Bearkat Golf Course. The girls tourney is scheduled for 18-19 and the boys event is slated for April 20-21.
---
District 17-4A Golf Tournament
Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, Jacksonville
Girls
Medalist Race (Top 10) — 1, Katelyn Henslee, Rusk, 92-91—183; 2, Kendall Howatt, Hudson, 99-89—188; 3, Lauren Bowers, Hudson, 107-104—211; 4, (tie) M. Atkerson, Carthage, 119-105—224; L. Scull, Center, 113-111—224; 6, M. Gunn, Carthage, 119-106—225; 7, C. Davis, Carthage, 123-105—228; 8, (tie) A. Fehner, Carthage, 113-116—229; A. DePriest, Carthage, 118-111—229; 10, S. Veneris, Palestine, 116-115—231.
Team
Carthage (469-427—896) — M. Atkerson, 119-105—224; C. Davis, 123-105—228; A. Fehner, 113-116—229; M. Gunn, 119-106—225; A. DePriest, 118-111—229.
Palestine (497-471—968) — S. Venerius, 116-115—231; R. Sokolowski, 120-112—232; C. Timmons, 127-118—245; K. Hart, 134-126—260); S. Perry, NC-115.
Hudson (505-433—938) — K. Howatt, 99-89—188; L. Bowers, 107-104—211; M. Ross, 146-116—262; A. Salas, 153-124—277.
Rusk (522-456—978) — K. Henslee, 92-91—183; H. Nimitz, 143-122—265; A. Filer, 145-119—264; A. Burton, 153-126—279; A. Beathard, 142-124—266.
Medalist
Jasper — D. Herrington, 142-126—268; M. Seybold, 146-120—266; N. Barbay, 123-123—246.
Center — M. Whittlesey, 137-120—257; L. Scull, 113-111—224; B. McCaffrey, 133-119—252.
Carthage — M. Farmer, 123-111—234; K. Ackerman, 124-118—242.
Boys
Medalist Race (Top 10) — 1, Cale Preston, Carthage, 78-77—155; 2, Hudson Dear, Palestine, 78-80—158; 3, (tie) Reed Braly, Palestine, 87-85—172; Lawson Weber, Palestine, 88-84—172; 5, Luke Lawrence, Carthage, 87-89—176; 6, Charlie Barber, Carthage, 89-88—177; 7, Ethan Wolfe, Carthage, 99-88—178; 8, A. Camp, Palestine, 89-93—182; 9, R. Mason, Palestine, 98-90—188; 10, David Hendry, Hudson Maroon, 95-95—190.
Teams
Palestine No. 1 (342-342—684) — H. Dear, 78-80—158; R. Braly, 87-85—172; A. Camp, 89-93—182; L. Weber, 88-84—172; G. Sheller, 96-95—191.
Carthage (344-342—686) — L. Lawrence, 87-89 —176; C. Preston, 78-77—155; E. Wolfe, 90-88—178; C. Barber, 89-88—177; S. Smith, 115-109—224.
Hudson Maroon (396-392—788) — R. Roff, 100-103—203; G. Salas, 98-97—195; D. Hendry, 95-95—190; H. Roff, 124-NC; A. Villareal, 103-97—200.
Center (410-381—791) — H. Craig, 96-97—193; L. Horton, 93-97—190; K. LaRock, 113-89—202; C. Bush, 111-98—209; E. Pace, 110-109—219.
Palestine No. 2 (408-397—805) — R. Mason, 98-90—188; A. Gregory, 106-103—209; B. Mitchell, 105-97—202; A. Seat, 99-107—206; C. Barnett, 139-NC.
Hudson Black (413-402—815) — T. McGee, 97-95—192; C. Harkins, 116-98—214; W. Lunsford, 109-104—213; E. Durham, 102-124—226; B. Woods, 105-105—210.
Rusk (467-432—899) — W. Williams, 115-107—222; J. Driver, 101-104—205; J. Trawick, 129-113—242; N. Acker, 125-112—237; A. Wick, 126-109—235.
Medalists
Center — T. Scarber, 128-NC; C. Corbell, 116-114—230; C. Henson, 104-103—207; TR Scarber, 127-105—232; T. Lester, 151-NC.