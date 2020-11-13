Rusk is forfeiting Friday’s bi-district football game with Salado due to COVID-19, the school district announced on Friday morning.
The game was scheduled to take place at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Stadium in College Station.
Salado principal Beth Aycock posted on Twitter, “Tonight’s @saladofootball game against Rusk is cancelled due to COVID in Rusk. Salado automatically advances to area round. Wear that mask and stay healthy for next week!!”
Salado will face Bellville in the area round.
Rusk — the fourth-place team from District 10-4A Division II — finishes the season with a record of 5-6.