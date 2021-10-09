JASPER – The Rusk Eagles traveled to Jasper on Friday to take on the Bulldogs in their first district game. Although the team put up a good fight, they fell to the Bulldogs, 7-0.
It was a game of defenses with Rusk only allowing 228 yards. Nathaniel Yancey had 16 tackles, Aiden McCown had 12 and Caleb Ferrara had 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
Senior wide receiver Heston Kelly led the team with 10 receptions for 80 yards followed by Elijah Ward with 4 receptions for 63 yards.
Head coach Thomas Sitton said although there were some mistakes, his team played hard and will be ready for Madisonville next week.
“Offensively, we killed several drives with penalties that put us back behind the chains. Jaspers defense was the best we have seen all year. They did a great job putting pressure on us,” he said.
“We will not let a loss get us down. We played real hard but it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted. We will be back early Monday morning for practice, correct some mistakes that we made tonight, and get ready for Madisonville,” said Sitton.
Rusk will travel to Madisonville on the 15th for their second district game of the season.