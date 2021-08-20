It was Eagle against Eagle in a scrimmage showdown on Thursday. The Rusk Eagles hosted the Woodville Eagles at Rusk Eagle Stadium in what would be a final “trial run” before staring the regular season.
The Eagles offense moved the ball very well consistently. Trey Devereaux had two long touchdown receptions and quarterback Owen McCown looked very comfortable in the pocket with the offensive line doing a great job protecting.
The defense started off slow in the first drive but made up for it with multiple takeaways in the scrimmage. During the live quarter the defense managed three takeaways while the offense put up two touchdowns.
Rusk defensive back coach Michael Williams was pleased with the team’s performance.
“I believe the team is progressing well going into week one. Right now we are much farther ahead than at the same last year,” said Williams. “We still need to improve in areas but overall we are seeing the team improve every day.”
Coach Williams had this to say about heading into week one of the regular season.
“Going into our game against Fairfield it will be extremely important to bring a focused mindset. This whole offseason we’ve focused on building team chemistry so that will be put to the test,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the team compete together next week.”
Senior quarterback and Colorado University commit Owen McCown said he felt good going into a new season and that scrimmages were a great opportunity for players to get on the same page.
“Every time we are out there, we grow as a family,” said McCown. “These scrimmages have been really important to us and have helped us prepare a lot. We are all ready to start playing when it counts.”
When asked about the key to a successful season, McCown was quick to respond.
“Staying true to who we are, believing in our coaches and one another,” he said.
Rusk will open the season at home against Fairfield on August 27.