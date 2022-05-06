The Rusk Eagles have ended their regular season with a 13-12 record and are now playoff bound.
After a slow start, the Eagles won their last six regular season games which earned them a District 17-4A championship.
The Eagles will take on a familiar face when they play the Waco La Vega Pirates today in the bi-district playoff game this afternoon.
Rusk recently celebrated ten seniors who will be leaving the team when the post-season is over along with their manager.
Seniors playing their last year as an Eagle include Heston Kelly, Chris Perez, Joseph Reeves, Mason Cirkel, Trey Devereaux, Caleb Ferrara, Will Dixon, Zane Lofton, Wade Williams, and JD Thompson and team manager Donavan Burist.
Head coach Ross Mcmurry said these seniors will go down in school history.
“This group is 69-36 in the last four years so far and obviously was the first team ever in Rusk history of athletics to go to state,” Mcmurry said. “I constantly count my blessings and the opportunities I've had to be with these guys.”
Mcmurry said he felt the team was ready to get back to state this year.
“I'm very excited and were hitting a great stride with the team right now, they're pretty locked in and know that anything less than a state championship is not the plan,” he said. “It would mean the world. There's no loss I've ever had that felt so terrible than to get all the way there then you lose and be so close.”
Senior pitcher JD Thompson, who has signed to play baseball at the next level at Vanderbilt, said the state trip last year was something he used to joke about.
“The road to state; something I only joked about doing but actually getting to experience it was definitely a highlight in my life,” Thompson said. “It means a lot to know years down the road I’ll still be able to call all these guys and reminisce about the success we had in high school.”
Team manager and senior Donavan Burist, who Mcmurry called the rock of the team, agreed.
“My favorite memories are from our state trip, we all had fun and made many lifelong memories and grew tighter but it was still strictly business when game time came around,” Burist said. “We want to get back there really bad and make more memories."
The Eagles and Pirates will play a best of three in a series with game one starting today at 4:30 pm.
Game two will start at 3 p.m. Sat. If a third game is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.
All games will be played at Navasota High School.
The winner of the series will move on to the area round and will go up against either LaGrange or Burnet late next week.