RUSK – The Rusk Eagles moved to 4-0 on Friday for the first time since 2012 by defeating the Bullard Panthers 58-22. The Eagles got to celebrate the win in front of their hometown crowd on homecoming night.
Quarterback Owen McCown had a big night and completed 30 of 35 with a total of 467 yards and 5 touchdowns. Leading rushers included senior Trey Devereaux, with 3 touches for 74 yards, followed by Jermaine Session who had 7 for 60.
Wide receiver Heston Kelly had 12 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Ward caught 8 for 122.
Wide receiver Elijah Ward said he felt the offense played well but there was still more work to be done.
“I feel like we played good but we still aren’t at our best stage yet, I think our offense played good but the best is coming,” said Ward.
Aiden McCown once again lead the Rusk defense with 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 3 pass break ups. Caleb Ferrara accumulated 10 total tackles on the night.
Senior linebacker Caleb Ferrara, who was coming off an injury, said it felt great to be back with the team.
“It felt great, I love this team more than any team I’ve ever been with, I just wanted to get back out there with my brothers and play football,” he said.
When asked how it felt to take the Eagles to 4-0 for the first time in 9 years, head coach Thomas Sitton said he was excited for the players and proud of the effort they have been putting into practices.
“We are so excited for our players. It has been fun to watch them get better and better each week. The effort that they bring to practice is carrying over into how they are performing on Friday nights,” said Sitton. “These kids have bought into the ‘team’ concept. They are all selfless, tough, and play hard every snap for the guy next to them. They are a very tight group and are building a closer and stronger family of brothers each week.”
Senior Trey Devereaux said it felt good to get the win on the last homecoming game of his high school career.
“It’s an amazing feeling when you’re out there under those lights for one last homecoming game and you have so much support behind you, best crowd this year no doubt,” said Devereaux. “There’s nothing better than keeping a crowd like that entertained the way we did tonight.”
Senior offensive lineman Donavan Burist echoed that sentiment.
“It felt great, the atmosphere was awesome and the team was clicking on every aspect. It feels good to get another win and show our true potential,” said Burist.
Rusk senior homecoming court included Kara Wofford, Alliz Kozlovsky, Trinity Asberry, and Mason Blaylock. Mason Blaylock was crowned homecoming queen by former queen Kendal Gates.
Rusk will travel to Brownsboro on the 24th and Bullard will take on Spring Hill at home.