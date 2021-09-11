RUSK – On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Rusk Eagles took the field in patriotic fashion. A sea of red, white and blue accompanied the red and black hometown colors as each football player ran out of the tunnel with an American flag ; one player carrying a 9/11 memorial edition flag. The night began with a beautiful tribute and ended in a 21-18 win for the Eagles who move to 3-0.
Palestine got on the board first with a field goal in the first quarter but was held there for the remainder of the first half. Owen McCown answered back with a pass to Elijah Ward that went 88 yards for a touchdown. The teams went into the break 14-3.
McCown lead off the second half with a 22 yard touchdown to Heston Kelly to take a 21-3 lead. The second half proved to be a close match up but the Eagles defense made some key plays late in the game to secure the win.
Quarterback Owen McCown completed 16 of 30 with 38 rushing yards and 257 passing yards. Leading the rushing game was senior Jermaine Session, with 6 touches for 55 yards, followed by Owen McCown and Chris Perez who both ran for 38 yards.
Wide receiver Heston Kelly had a big night with 11 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Ward caught 4 for 133 and had a single touchdown in the first half. Will Dixon had 1 reception for 4 yards.
The Eagles defense showed up and showed out with Aiden McCown making 16 tackles, Chris Lawson with 14 and Nathaniel Yancey with 13.
Head coach Thomas Sitton said they knew going in Palestine would be a test.
“Our defense really stepped up tonight. Palestine was a run heavy offense and we held up well to them tonight. We were worried about their size and speed but the fight our kids showed down in and down out for each other was awesome,” said Sitton. “Our kids played unbelievably hard for each other and kept fighting until the end.”
Defensive lineman Tarrant Sunday said he felt the team’s bond has contributed to their success so far this season.
“It feels amazing going into game four undefeated! We are not just another football team, we're a brotherhood. I think that is what will separate us from the rest of our competition this year,” said Sunday. “We go into every game knowing that the person beside us has our back and if we fall we will be picked up.”
As for the pre-game tribute, Sunday said it was a special thing to be a part of.
“The tribute was honestly better than the win. I am grateful to live in a country where firemen, policemen, first responders and soldiers will sacrifice their lives to keep us safe and free. We are thankful for all they do. Every day should be Patriot Day,” he said.
Rusk will take on the Bullard Panthers at home on September 17th for their homecoming game. Palestine will play Waco Connally at home.