MADISONVILLE – In a back and forth, high-emotion game on Friday the Rusk Eagles soared past the Madisonville Mustangs 31-28.
Rusk took the field ready to play and was up going into the second half 24-14. Despite an attempt to come back in the second half by Madisonville, Rusk was able to hold on for the win to go 6-1.
Quarterback Owen McCown completed 15 of 27 with 27 rushing yards for a total of 208 yards. Leading the rushing game was Trey Devereaux, with 15 touches for 44 yards and a touchdown, followed by Chris Perez, with 10 carries for 40 yards.
Wide receiver Elijah Ward totaled 5 catches for 87 yards with 2 touchdowns. Heston Kelly had 3 catches for 34 yards and Aiden McCown had 2 receptions for 36.
Leading the defense last night was Tarrant Sunday and Nathaniel Yancey with 10 total tackles each. Senior Jorryn Anderson also had a strong performance with 9 tackles including 1 sack. The defense was able to force 3 fumbles last night with Nathaniel Yancey and Spencer Barnett recovering one each.
Head coach Thomas Sitton said his team fought hard for the win and he was proud of their perseverance.
“Our kids kept working and playing hard for each other. They never gave up and found a way to win. I’m very proud that we got that one,” said Sitton.
Senior defensive back Chris Lawson said communication and working as a whole unit on both sides of the ball made all the difference.
“It took communication and all of us knowing our job on the field. Both offense and defense, when we work as a team on both sides of the ball and even on the sideline encouraging other players it makes our team grow stronger as a whole. That’s what helped us secure the win tonight,” said Lawson.
Defensive lineman Brayden Brucia said although it was a tough win, taking the field as a family is a key factor.
“Tonight’s game was tough, but we just continued growing as a family and continued to fight as one. We did our jobs and we came out with the dub. We just have to continue growing as a family and continue to focus on our goals,” Brucia said.
Rusk will take on the undefeated Carthage Bulldogs on Friday and when asked how they plan to prepare for such a tough opponent, Sitton was straightforward.
“The same way we always do, study them on video, come up with a plan, and go to work on Monday,” he said.
The home game will also be the school’s Pink Out Night.