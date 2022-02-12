RUSK — For fans in the stands at last night’s Rusk baseball game, some may have thought they were at the wrong game. The Rusk red and black jerseys were nowhere to be seen. Instead black and gold filled the dugout.
The Rusk Eagles baseball team took their game Friday as an opportunity to pay tribute to DeVonte Mumphrey, a sophomore at Alto High School who collapsed and died in basketball game on Tuesday.
In a moment of silence for Mumphrey prior to the game, Rusk players could be seen with heads bowed in a black jersey that read “ALTO TOUGH” in gold letters across the back.
Head coach Ross McMurry said faculty and family worked hard to get the jerseys, hats, and stickers for helmets in less than 48 hours.
“We wanted to do something to support our neighbors and they made it happen,” said McMurry.
McMurry said he has dealt with a loss like this before and it is never easy but it is also an opportunity to grow as human being.
“It's absolutely tragic, really terrible. No words are dramatic enough to explain it,” he said. “As growing young men they need to learn to empathize when it's not a direct relation to them. Some of them it is direct to them. But it's important to learn to be good people whenever there's a chance. It's easy to go the other way. It's right to find a way to help.”
McMurry went on to say the players were excited for the opportunity to support the Alto community and honor Mumphrey.
“We have good-hearted kids. They were excited to help and be there for them. All of their families have done a great job of speaking goodness into their hearts,” he said. “We believe in coming together when things get hard. We all just want to do everything we can do to support the community.”
Rusk senior Will Dixon, who played baseball at Alto in 2019 and 2020 and knew Mumphrey well, said he couldn’t believe it when he got the news.
“I’ve known DeVonte since I was in elementary and always have thought the world of him,” said Dixon. “When I first got the news of DeVonte passing it was something I couldn’t believe. As like everyone else that was close or knew of DeVonte it doesn’t seem real, but I know he is in a better place smiling down at us.”
“DeVonte Mumphrey was a great athlete, great leader and better person,” Dixon continued. “We always had a great friendship, and he supported me through the tough times and through the time when I transferred from Alto to Rusk.”
Dixon said it was a great feeling wearing black and gold again and honoring Mumphrey in that way.
“It was an awesome feeling to be able to wear an Alto shirt for DeVonte and to remember his legacy,” said Dixon. “DeVonte Mumphrey was a one of a kind person, and he will truly be missed by his friends and family and me.”
A service for Mumphrey was held at the Rusk High School on Saturday.
A bank account has been set up at Bancorp South in Alto that is accepting donations in remembrance of Mumphrey.