RUSK — Two Rusk High School athletes inked their name to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday.
Heston Kelly and Kaycee Johnson were joined by family and friends at the high school coliseum to celebrate continuing their athletic career in college.
Football player Heston Kelly, who transferred this past year from Magnolia, signed to play at Stephen F. Austin State University. Kelly played wide receiver, safety, punter, kicker and returned punts and kicks, finishing the season with 119 catches. The production earned him a ranking of first in the state and 11th all-time in receptions for a season in the history of Texas high school football.
“Stephen F. Austin is getting a player that is very tough, loves football, and loves to compete,” Rusk athletic director and head football coach Thomas Sitton said. “Heston has great ball skills that allow him to catch anything coming his way.”
Kelly said his parents played a determining factor in choosing SFA.
“I had a great visit with the coaches and players, and I loved the family atmosphere,” he said. “But, I also wanted to play for SFA because both my parents graduated from SFA.”
Kelly said he is “super excited to become a Lumberjack, wear purple and play for Coach Carthel.”
Kelly’s dad also played football for Stephen F. Austin. His mom, Rusk High School head volleyball coach Tonya Kelly, said she couldn’t be prouder of her son.
“I'm so proud of Heston for all he has done. He has been a four-sport athlete since he was a freshman, but his focus has always been football,” she said. “His granddad, his dad and older brother are all collegiate football players. He is following a long line of great players.”
Kaycee Johnson, who was voted District Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player and was named to the All-East Texas Volleyball Team, also signed.
Johnson signed to play at Hill College in Hillsboro. The Hill College volleyball program competes in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Region 5.
Tonya Kelly said Johnson is definitely a standout player.
“Every time she walks on the court, it’s to win. She is definitely a standout player, a true competitor who brings energy to the game,” Kelly said. “She will be a huge asset to the Hill College volleyball team. I can’t wait to see her play at the next level.”
Johnson said her chance to play in college is a dream come true.
“I decided on Hill College because they have an amazing volleyball program and criminal justice program,” she said. “As soon as I went on a visit there, I felt right at home.”
Johnson’s mom, Kim Johnson, said “proud” is an understatement.
“I am overwhelmed with excitement,” Kim Johnson said.