DESOTO – In a playoff game for the ages, the Rusk Eagles defeated the Salado Eagles at Eagle Stadium in DeSoto to become bi-district champions.
Both Eagle offenses were moving the ball with Rusk putting six on the board first with a touchdown.
Owen McCown once again proved why he is one of the best players in the state by putting up 401 yards on 31 for 37 passing and 5 touchdowns. McCown also contributed 59 yards rushing with a touchdown. McCown’s main targets of the night were Heston Kelly and Elijah Ward who each had a big game. Kelly finished with 133 yards on 9 receptions and 2 touchdowns. Ward also had 9 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
McCown said the coaches and team went in with a plan which helped secure the win.
“Our offensive staff and Coach Harper had a great plan coming into it. All week we’ve been preaching execution and we did that tonight. O line played their tails off and wide receivers made plays when they had the ball,” said McCown.
Senior Heston Kelly, who is no stranger to playoff games, said his past experience in the post season helped him prepare for the game against Salado.
“The offensive line did such a good job and Owen accuracy was incredible tonight. Personally this is my sixth playoff game of my career. So, I’ve played in hostile environments before and I know what to expect, that experience was helpful to draw from tonight,” said Kelly.
On defense, senior Will Dixon had the play of the game with an interception that helped seal the win for the team. Caleb Ferrara, Nathaniel Yancey, and David Kennedy led the team in tackles with 20 tackles each. Junior Aiden McCown also made an impact on defense putting up 18 tackles.
Dixon attributed his instrumental interception and play of the night with planning and team work.
“The first half was a little rough, but we made some adjustments and held them to some great stops in the second half,” said Dixon. “We’ve been game planning all week on this sort of offense which helped me make that great interception. I couldn’t do it without my coaches and teammates.”
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Lopez said the win felt great and he was excited to move on.
“It felt good to go on the road and win, it gives us another chance to get better and reach our goal to make it to state,” he said.
Head coach Thomas Sitton said he was thrilled with the win and extremely proud of both his players and coaches.
“It feels so great to get the win tonight. We are so proud of this group. They play so hard every Friday night and found a way to get the win. We are so happy as a coaching staff that they gave us another week to be around this outstanding group of young men,” said Sitton. “We are so proud of our offense and offensive coaching staff. They were unstoppable tonight.”
“Defensively we were able to get a couple of stops in the second half that we really needed. Again, we are so proud of our players. The heart, the toughness, the leadership, love for their teammates, and the effort they show throughout the week and on Friday has made this such a great season for them and our coaching staff,” he continued.
Senior Trey Devereaux said he felt the key to the team's success was playing as a family.
“We’re all a family and we play for each other every single play. Everyone goes out there and gives it everything they have for the man next to them, to earn another three days of practice and another opportunity to be great,” said Devereaux.
The Eagles will travel to Waco to take on the undefeated Bellville Brahmas at McLane Stadium on Friday.