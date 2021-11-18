WACO — El Campo’s running back tandem of Rueben Owens and Johntre Davis found the end zone seven times to lead the Ricebirds to a 56-42 win over Lindale Thursday night at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.
Owens — the five-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country in the Class of 2023 —had 325 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries. Davis — a Central Arkansas commit — added 148 yards and three scores on 14 carries.
The Ricebirds finished with 541 yards on 60 carries. El Campo attempted just two pass attempts in the game, and one was a 38-yard completion to Owens.
Owens opened the game with a 12-yard touchdown run to give El Campo the early lead.
Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson — a Texas State baseball signee — came back with a 19-yard run to tie the score with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
El Campo’s response was a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by De’Koreyus Ward.
Nashad Lee scored on a 4-yard run for Lindale with 2:58 left in the first quarter, and Owens gave the Ricebirds a 21-14 lead with 2:01 left in the opening quarter with a 53-yard touchdown run.
On the first play of the second quarter, Peterson tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Clint Thurman to tie the game.
Owens came back with a 47-yard touchdown run to put El Campo back in front.
Jacob Seekford caught a 15-yard pass from Peterson with 4:02 left in the first half to knot the score at 28.
El Campo got the ball to the Lindale 1-yard line before losing a fumble with 1:10 on the clock.
Lindale then had a 44-yard screen pass from Peterson to Thurman. The Eagles went down the field to the El Campo 18-yard line but ran out of time.
After El Campo quarterback Isaiah Anderson intercepted Peterson on the opening drive of the second half, Davis scored on a 4-yard run to give the Ricebirds a 35-28 lead.
Lindale got to the El Campo 4-yard line, and Peterson was nearly sacked but got the ball away to a wide open Lee for a tying touchdown with 5:43 on the clock.
The Eagles then had an onside kick that was recovered by Maya. The Eagles were stopped on fourth down at the El Campo 19-yard line.
El Campo got a 15-yard touchdown run from Davis with 2:50 left in the third quarter and a 7-yard run by Davis with 9:05 left in the game to make the score 49-35. After an interception by David Ursery, Owens then added an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:51 left to stretch the lead to 56-35.
Maya returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
Lindale stopped El Campo on fourth down at the Lindale 32-yard line with 3:39 to play, but Ward got an interception with 2:29 to play to give the ball back to the Ricebirds.
“I just told them I loved them and I’m proud of them,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “This doesn’t change the way we feel about them. Win or loss, it doesn’t matter. They’re a phenomenal group of young men and competitors. They made the city, the community and school district so proud. I hate it, but I’m proud of the way they battled.
“When you look back at our losses, every one of those, we had a chance at the very end to win the game. And again, that’s because our kids battled. It didn’t bounce our way tonight. I really believed it was going to at halftime. Just some stuff went against us. At other times it doesn’t go against us, but it did tonight, and that’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Peterson finished with 246 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 147 yards and a score on the ground for Lindale (7-5). Evan Alford had six catches for 71 yards, and Thurman had four grabs for 75 yards and added 65 yards rushing.
Lindale will graduate 13 seniors.
“The way our program has grown is because of these seniors,” Cochran said. “They are special young men. They show up and work their tail off every day. They’ve been the hardest-working group that I’ve ever coached, and that’s going to take them a long way in life.”
El Campo (11-1) advances to face either West Columbia or Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
———
El Campo 56, Lindale 42
Lindale 14 14 7 7 — 42
El Campo 21 7 14 14 — 56
First Quarter
EC — Rueben Owens 12 run (Diego Gutierrez kick), 9:05
L — Sam Peterson 19 run (Seth Baggett kick), 6:55
EC — De’Koreyus Ward 73 kickoff return (Gutierrez kick), 6:42
L — Nashad Lee 4 run (Baggett kick), 2:58
EC — Owens 53 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:01
Second Quarter
L — Clint Thurman 6 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 11:55
EC — Owens 47 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:45
L — Jacob Seekford 15 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 4:02
Third Quarter
EC — Johntre Davis 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:26
L — Lee 4 pass from Peterson (Baggett kick), 5:45
EC — Davis 15 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:50
Fourth Quarter
EC — Davis 7 run (Gutierrez kick), 9:05
EC — Owens 8 run (Gutierrez kick), 6:51
L — Brett Maya 75 kickoff return (Baggett kick), 6:37
L EC
First Downs 27 25
Rushes-Yards 36-240 60-541
Passing Yards 246 38
Comp.-Att-Int. 20-36-3 1-2-0
Punts-Ave. 1-43 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-76 5-39
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Lindale, Sam Peterson 19-147; Clint Thurman 8-65; Nashad Lee 7-23; Isaac Pollard 1-4; Judson Long 1-1. El Campo, Rueben Owens 38-325; Johntre Davis 14-148; Isaiah Anderson 2-53; Reed Jung 4-11; Stephen Norman 1-4; De’Koreyus Ward 1-0.
PASSING — Lindale, Sam Peterson 20-36-3 246. El Campo, Isaiah Anderson 1-2-0 38.
RECEIVING — Lindale, Evan Alford 6-71; Clint Thurman 4-75; Jacob Seekford 3-32; Judson Long 2-15; Nashad Lee 2-8; Cason Watts 1-21; Cody Swaim 1-16; Isaac Pollard 1-7. El Campo, Rueben Owens 1-38.
