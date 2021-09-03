WHITEHOUSE — The Wildcats were hoping to shake off last week’s last-second loss, but Royse City handed Whitehouse its second consecutive home loss.
The Bulldogs (2-0) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 27-13 win over the Wildcats (0-2) on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
RC quarterback Kenneth Spring led the Bulldogs by hitting on 13 of 20 passing attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards on eight carries and caught a two-point conversion pass.
Spring tossed TD passes of 11 yards to Jonah Roberson to begin the game and then tossed a 35-yarder to Roberson for the final score with 8:42 to go in the game.
He also threw an 87-yard TD pass to Ahmon Dozier.
Dozier grabbed the pass near the line of scrimmage and burst out of a group of Wildcats for the long TD. Following that score, Ja’Cori Williams on a double handoff threw to Spring for two points.
RC went up 17-0 as Mitchell Stokes hit a 48-yard field goal.
Whitehouse got going late in the first half as QB Joey Conflitti marched his team down field and hit Decarlton Wilson in the right corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD pass with 15.7 seconds on the clock. Ben Harris made the PAT.
Leading the way up front for the Wildcats were center Chris Woodley, guards Jaylon Horton and Kyren McCullough; and tackles Cole Laird and Cade Spearman.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs went up 20-7 as Stokes kicked a 42-yard field goal.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Whitehouse pulled within 20-13 as Conflitti tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Jermod McCoy. However, a center-holder exchange did not go well and the PAT was not converted.
Royse City marched back and put the game away on the TD toss to Roberson.
Whitehouse is scheduled to play at Corsicana next week, while Royse City plays Wylie East.
SENIORS HONORED — Before the game the Whitehouse High School seniors were honored: Dominic Rayford, Jayden Brandon, Samuel Cook, Jakerian Stinnette, Zachary Norvell, Landon Elliott, Ben Harris, Sedgwrick Pitts, Erik Brody, Ryan Bostik, Carson Ritch, Jordon Slayton, Kaebron Jones, Cooper Wall, Kentrell Allen, Destin Kaufman-Caldwell, Collin Clifton, Jordan Wagoner, Dadrian Ledeboer, Ty Curry, Cade Spearman, Casey Miller, Jaylon Horton, Isaiah Stevenson, Carson King, Courtland Major, Lincoln Harris, Cole Laird, Caleb Power and Donovan Johnson. ... Whitehouse captains were Samuel Cook, Casey Miller, Jayden Brandon, Kentrell Allen and Joey Conflitti.
---
Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13
Royse City 14 3 3 7 — 27
Whitehouse 0 3 0 6 — 13
First Quarter
RC_Jonah Robertson 11 pass from Kenneth Spring (kick blocked), 7:58
RC_Ahmon Dozier 87 pass from Spring (Ja’Cori Williams pass to Spring), 1:50
Second Quarter
RC_FG Mitchell Stokes 48, 2:37
WH_Decarlton Wilson 13 pass from Joey Conflitti (Ben Harris kick)
Third Quarter
RC_FG Stokes 42, 2:20
Fourth Quarter
WH_Jermod McCoy 6 pass from Conflitti (kick failed), 11:18
RC_Roberson 38 pass from Spring (Stokes kick), 8:42
A_7,500.
___
RC WH
First downs 22 16
Rushes-yards 41-179 36-117
Passing 279 119
Total Net Yards 458 236
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-0 12-31-0
Punts 2-17.0 4-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-20
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Royse City, Kenneth Spring 8-65, Ahmon Dozier 11-57, Keithraun Smith 9-35, Jonah Roberson 5-28, Caleb Watkins 6-(-2), Team 2-(-4). Whitehouse, Donavan Robinson 18-73, Mikevic Hall 9-35, Decarlton Wilson 2-12, Trevon Bowie 2-7, Reed Alexander 1-4, Joey Conflitti 4-(-14).
PASSING_Royse City, Kenneth Spring 13-20-0-279. Whitehouse, Joey Conflitti 12-31-0-119.
RECEIVING_Royse City, Jonah Roberson 5-117, Ahmon Dozier 5-105, Nicholas Weaver 1-34, Ja’Cori Williams 1-12, Tanksley Hayden, 1-11. Whitehouse, Jermond McCoy 3-35, Decarlton 3-34, Braylin Washington 2-22, Reed Alexander 2-16, Donavan Robinson 1-8, Mikevic Hall 1-4.