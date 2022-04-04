Forty of the top senior high school basketball players in East Texas will come together to compete in the 17th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Classic basketball games Saturday night at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
On Monday, the rosters were announced for both games.
Representing the Girls East Team are Aaliyah Campbell (Tyler Legacy), Chelsea Brookshire (Woden), Elizabeth Mahfood (Bishop Gorman), Jakiyah Bell (Gladewater), Jessica Durrett (Chireno), Maggie Spearman (Lindale), Nijah Lee (New Summerfield), Ny’Kayla Hooper (Kilgore), Nyla Inmon (Tyler Legacy) and Susie Moran (Whitehouse). Coaches are Jon Froelich, Kimberly Evanson and Bradi Ware of Bishop Gorman.
Representing the Girls West Team are Allie Cooper (Brownsboro), Brianna Looney (Frankston), Jay Taylor (Tyler), Maggie Caveness (Frankston), Mekhayia Moore (Brownsboro), NaKyiah Hicks (Malakoff), Paris Miller (Brownsboro), Reese Lindley (Winnsboro), Shacaria Stevenson (Tyler) and Tori Hooker (Brownsboro). Coaches are John Hobbs and Molly Weatherred of Canton.
Representing the Boys East Team are Cameron Murphy (Chapel Hill), Cayden Tomlin (Tyler HEAT), Dekevion Montgomery (Daingerfield), Jake Carlile (Tyler HEAT), Leroy Sparrow (King’s Academy), Seth Pickerill (King’s Academy), Simon Cleofe (Bishop Gorman), Vitorian High (Jacksonville), Walter Smith (Lindale) and William Chetlin (Chapel Hill). Coaches are Akimba Johnson and DeAundre Hill of Chapel Hill.
Representing the Boys West Team are Brayden Cox (Tyler HEAT), Bryson Hill (Tyler), Dreyon Barrett (Palestine), Elijaih Cook (Palestine), Jennings Thomas Rucker Jr. (Grand Saline), Kase Johnston (LaPoynor), Kyron Key (Tyler), Malik English (Brownsboro), Riley Pierce (Edgewood) and Vontrell Williams (Kaufman). Coaches are Jim Reid and Mark Driskell of LaPoynor.
The games are scheduled for April 9 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The girls’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow. Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for students or free with a student ID. Children 5 years or younger are free.
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.
Both games will be streamed on the Northeast Texas Sport Network at netsn.live.