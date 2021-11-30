The Rose City rivalry hit the hardwood on Tuesday with Tyler High Lions scoring a 74-27 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders at the THS Gymnasium.
Ashad Walker (6-2 junior guard) and Bryson Hill (6-4 senior forward) led the Lions (3-3) with 17 points apiece. Jabari Harris (6-1 senior forward) was also in double figures scoring with 10 points.
Nic Vasso (6-4 junior post) led the Red Raiders (0-8) with nine points, followed by Jayden Jones with seven.
Hill led Tyler with six rebounds, while Walker, Kyron Key and Montrell Wade each had five boards. Tacorey Gilliam added four rebounds.
Harris had four steals with Xavier Tatum and Walker swiping three. Wade, Walker and Hill each had two blocks.
Vasso and Jadin Hambrick each had eight rebounds for Tyler Legacy with Cayden Callier and Luke Anderson grabbing four each.
The Red Raiders broke out to a 4-0 lead on buckets by KJ Jennings and Vasso, but the Lions stormed back taking a 20-9 first quarter lead and eventually a 50-18 halftime lead. Tyler led 58-23 after three quarters.
Tyler held the Raiders to single digits in each quarter.
The Lions will now take part in the Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament this weekend.
On Thursday at Spring Hill High School in Longview, Tyler meets Kilgore at 1 p.m. and Liberty-Eylau at 6:40 p.m.
On Friday at White Oak High School, the Lions play Temple at 1:20 p.m. and Hallsville at 4 p.m.
A single game is scheduled for Saturday at White Oak. The Lions are in Pool A with Pool B consisting of Pine Tree, Mineola, Spring Hill, Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Willis.
The Red Raiders are taking part of the Curtis Culwell Invitational in Garland. Legacy is scheduled to play Frisco Independence at noon Thursday.
Others scoring for the Lions were Gilliam (8), Key (8), Marquette Mosley (4), Marquette Martin (4), Jamarcus Battee (2), Xavier Tatum (2) and Wade (2).
Also scoring for the Red Raiders were JJ Harris (3), Jennings (2), Anderson (2), Ka’Darius McMiller (2) and Nate Crockett.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS