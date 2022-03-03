The inaugural Rose City Classic Softball Tournament got underway on Thursday with games at Tyler Legacy and Tyler High School's new softball diamonds.
The No. 1 Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders suffered their first losses of the season, 4-0 to Malakoff and 2-0 to Mabank.
Malakoff pitcher Ariel Possey tossed a one-hitter while striking out eight as the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Raiders 4-0.
Cam Gaddis had a two-RBI double to spark Malakoff with Remi McGuffey adding an RBI single. Kendall Ray, Addison Wittram, Caddis and McGuffey scored runs.
Sara Eckert started for Tyler Legacy, going four innings. She did not give up a hit while striking out nine.
Pressley Johnston had the Lady Raiders' hit.
Against Mabank, Kai Hudson (4 innings, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Carlee Cline (1 inning, 1 walk) combine for a no-hitter against Legacy.
Katy Brock and Presley Green had triples for Mabank with Chloe Holland adding a double and Hudson hitting a triple. Green had an RBI with Holland and Hailey Ledbetter scoring runs.
Johnston only allowed the Lady Panthers only four hits and an earned run. She pitched five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Thursday’s results at Tyler Legacy HS: Lindale 9, Van 2; Malakoff 4, Tyler Legacy 0; North Lamar 9, Malakoff 2; Bullard 5, North Lamar 2; Whitehouse 4, Van 3; Hughes Springs 3, Mabank 2; Longview 8, Lindale 0; Bullard 2, Longview 0; and Mabank 2, Tyler Legacy 0.
Thursday’s results for Tyler High: Brook Hill 6, Athens 2; Brook Hill 17, Tyler 1; Hawkins 4, Caddo Mills 0; Hawkins 7, Jacksonville 7 (tie); Carthage 10, Caddo Mills 2; Carthage 5, Athens 5 (tie); and West Rusk 9, Jacksonville 0.
Friday’s schedule for Tyler Legacy is Whitehouse vs. Bullard, 8 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Whitehouse, 9:35 a.m.; Hughes Springs vs. Bullard, 11:10 a.m.; Hughes Springs vs. North Lamar, 12:45 p.m.; Longview vs. Van, 2:20 p.m.; Malakoff vs. Mabank, 3:55 p.m.; North Lamar vs. Longview, 5:30 p.m.; Mabank vs. Lindale, 7:05 p.m.; and Tyler Legacy vs. Lindale, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s schedule for Tyler High is Hawkins vs. West Rusk, 9 a.m.; Hawkins vs. Carthage, 9:35 a.m.; West Rusk vs. Brook Hill, 11:10 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. Carthage, 12:45 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Athens, 2:20 p.m.; Brook Hill vs. Caddo Mills, 3:55 p.m.; Tyler High vs. Caddo Mills, 5:30 p.m.; Malakoff vs. Van, 7:05 p.m.; and Tyler High vs. Athens, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule for Tyler Legacy is North Lamar vs. Lindale, 8 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Van, 9:35 a.m.; Whitehouse vs. Mabank, 11:10 a.m.; Lindale vs. Malakoff, 12:45 p.m.; Van vs. Hughes Springs, 2:20 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Hughes Springs, 3:55 p.m.; Malakoff vs. Bullard, 5:30 p.m.; and Tyler Legacy vs. Bullard, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule for Tyler High is Brook Hill vs. Jacksonville, 8 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Hawkins, 9:35 a.m.; Tyler High vs. Hawkins, 11:10 a.m.; West Rusk vs. Athens, 12:45 p.m.; West Rusk vs. Carthage, 2:20 p.m.; Longview vs. Mabank, 3:55 p.m.; Tyler High vs. Carthage, 5:30 p.m.; and Longview vs. Whitehouse, 7:05 p.m.