Two new high schools sit on opposite sides of Loop 323 in Tyler, but it’s still the same rivalry as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders and Tyler Lions are set to square off on the football field for the 66th time at 7 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler leads the series 33-31-1, but the Red Raiders have won the last two meetings — 40-28 in 2020 and 34-7 in 2019.
Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes has a lot of history against the Red Raiders, going 4-0 as a player and is currently 4-5 as a coach in the rivalry.
“I have great respect for them, but as a competitor, I can’t let them win,” Holmes said. “It’s something personal for me. It’s not just me as a player when I played, but it’s me as a person. When you grow up in Tyler, and you grow up on the north side of Tyler, and you understand where the division comes from, there comes some kind of pride when you represent back then John Tyler High School and now Tyler High School.”
Legacy head coach Joe Willis is in his second Rose City rivalry contest and understands the importance of it.
“Obviously, it’s a fun environment. It’s fun for the kids and great for the community,” Willis said. “You’ve got both high schools playing in one venue, and there’s a lot of excitement about the game. These guys grew up together. They know each other. And anytime you’ve got a game like that, there’s going to be a lot of passion out on the football field. When you’re playing in a game like this with a rivalry, the result lasts for a year. Whatever you put out there on the field, you’re going to have to live with it for a year, so you better make sure your best foot goes forward.”
The players also want the bragging rights for their respective program.
“It’s the biggest game of the year,” Legacy senior quarterback Bruce Bruckner said. “If we win this game, us seniors will be talking about it until we’re dead. If you don’t win any other game, you win the city.”
“It’s pretty big,” Legacy senior linebacker Jeremiah Sheffie said. “Everyone is hyped up. There’s a lot of noise around town. We just want to win the city.”
“It’s an exciting game,” Tyler senior linebacker Jacob Villela said. “We’re going to go down there and take care of business.”
Legacy is coming off of a 35-17 win over Lufkin, while Tyler dropped a 24-10 decision to Texas High in the opener.
Both coaches recognize the challenge the other team presents.
“They’re a good football team,” Holmes said. “Everybody knows about their running backs. They’ve got a great transfer that came in from the metroplex by way of Florida. I think everybody knows about him. I feel like as a football team, they have everything they need to win games. And a lot of the stuff they’ve got, I wish I had, but we’re going to make do with what we’ve got.
“I’m looking forward to a good contest. I know my kids are going to go out there and they’re going to compete. We’ve got to go out there and represent Tyler and represent North Tyler. We’ve got to go out there and make sure that we are better this week than we were last week.”
Willis said he’s noticed a very improved team than the Red Raiders faced a season ago.
“They’ve got a very fast football team, and they play aggressive,” Willis said. “Watching them on film, obviously they had a young team last year, and they got better as the year went on for sure, late in the year especially. Even in our game last year, they came out and got the lead in the first half. Those guys have grown up and are a year older. They are very physical. Defensively, they run to the ball. They do a lot of things right.”
Holmes, who played collegiately at Oklahoma State, said it’s hard to compare to the rivalry between the two Tyler ISD schools.
“There’s something about when those two teams are on the field,” Holmes said. “There’s something about it that gets me going than any others game I’ve ever coached or played in. And I played in Bedlam several times.”
———
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for the annual crosstown football rivalry between Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are on sale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Tyler High is the home team this season.
For Tyler High tickets go to https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/tylerhs/.
For Tyler Legacy tickets go to https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/legacyhs/.
Pre-sale ticket prices are reserved ($8) and general admission ($6). Gate ticket prices are Game Day reserved ($10) and Game Day general admission ($7).
Ticket purchase subject to a convenience fee.
Tickets are sold online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online.
All gates will open 1½ hours prior to kick off.
• Home (Tyler High) — Enter through Gates 1 or 3 only.
• Visitors (Tyler Legacy) — Enter through Gate 7 only.
• Season Ticket Holders (Tyler High) — Enter through Gate 2.
Season ticker holders (Tyler High) will show their season ticket card to the gate attendant for admittance. We ask that all season ticket holders enter the stadium at Gate 2 on the home side of the stadium.
• Crossover from either side of the stadium is prohibited.
• Passes accepted — Tyler ISD Employee Badge (Employee Only), 10-6A & 7-5A District Passes and THSCA.
• The Tyler ISD Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at the stadium.
Be sure to bring your tickets to the game or print the E-Ticket or show your ticket via smart phone at the gate for admittance.