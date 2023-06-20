The Little League Baseball Texas East District 10 Tournaments will continue on Wednesday.
In the 12U Majors Division, Lufkin took a 15-0 win over Rose Capital East on Saturday and then grabbed a 9-1 win over Rose Capital West on Monday. Rose Capital East and Rose Capital West will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The location has yet to be announced. The winner will advance to face Lufkin in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.
In 11U, Lufkin opened with 12-1 win over Rose Capital West on Saturday and then took an 8-3 win over Rose Capital East on Monday. Rose Capital West and Rose Capital East will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The location has yet to be announced. The winner will advance to face Lufkin in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.
In 10U, Rose Capital West opened with a 15-0 win over Rose Capital East on Saturday. Rose Capital West then fell to Lufkin 13-0 on Monday behind a combined no-hitter from Tiernan Chala and Nolan Thomason. Rose Capital West and Rose Capital East will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Faulkner Park. The winner will advance to face Lufkin in the championship at 5 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.