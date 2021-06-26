Two outstanding pitching performances. Enough defensive plays to fill a full highlight reel.
Saturday’s district championship game between the Lufkin 12-Under All-Star team and the squad from Tyler's Rose Capital West at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin certainly lived up to its billing. In the end, the Lufkin team found a way to win by a 3-0 score, punching its ticket to the sectional round in Austin starting on Monday, July 5.
Lufkin’s Matteo Enriquez and West’s Gage Alderman waged a classic mound battle, with both pitchers going the distance. Alderman allowed seven hits while striking out four batters, and Enriquez scattered four hits while also striking out four. West’s Nate Mienk finished his night with three hits in three at-bats.
Alderman frustrated Lufkin hitters most of the night, but Lufkin head coach Bud Maddux said it was a matter of his offense just not being aggressive enough.
“Our kids finally started getting ready to hit,” Maddux said. “We took way too many first strikes, and we just wouldn’t swing the bat. We finally decided to start swinging, and it paid off.”
With the game scoreless after four full innings, Lufkin finally manufactured a run in the top of the fifth, with Blayse Burton and Sam Fitzgerald getting aboard on consecutive infield singles. After Alderman fanned the next Lufkin hitter, both Burton and Fitzgerald generated a double steal, and Burton managed to score the game’s first run during a rundown.
In the bottom of the frame, West placed runners on second and third with two outs, but Enriquez induced an inning-ending groundout to preserve the 1-0 Lufkin lead.
In the top of the sixth, Lufkin’s Rylie Arambula ripped an opposite-field double – the game’s only extra-base hit – and Ceylan Williams and Enriquez followed with RBI singles for the final 3-0 margin.
“I figured sooner or later we’d come up with a key hit,” Maddux said. “We just hadn’t done it, but the kids made up their minds to do it and they did. There was great pitching on both sides, and it was a great game, but we’re happy we came out on top.”
Earlier, the Lufkin 10-Under All-Stars dropped their game with Tyler West by a 9-6 score, setting up a winner-take-all game Sunday in Tyler.