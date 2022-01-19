Longtime sportscaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79.
Franklin was a basketball and football play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas, the play-by-play voice of the Houston Oilers, the sports director for KSWS in Roswell, New Mexico, KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU in Houston and KPRC in Houston. Franklin then spent 24 years working for ESPN as a commentator for college football and college basketball.
Franklin was the guest speaker at the 14th annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon in 2019, and he was the emcee multiple times at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet.
Franklin also hosted The Earl Campbell Show when Campbell played for the Oilers.