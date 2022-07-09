Former major league pitcher Mark Mulder and former tennis player Mardy Fish jetted up the leaderboard with standout rounds on Saturday in the 33rd American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nevada.
Mulder, after scoring a 25 in the second round thanks in part to an eagle on the par-5 16th hole, is in first place with 45 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Fish, who finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th, had a 27 and is in second place with a 42. An eagle is worth six points.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former Dallas Stars star Mike Modano are tied for fifth at 37. Both had scores of 19 in the second round after each scored 18 in the first round of the event.
Romo is scheduled to appear 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open July 26-29 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved up a spot to 51st. He has a score of 2 (minus 1 on Saturday) in the 54-hole tournament being held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (20-18) and former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe (22-16) are tied for third with 38 points.
First round leader, T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals, is tied for ninth, along with former NFL star Marshall Faulk. Both have 34 points.
The American Century Championship is a made-for-TV event owned and broadcast by NBC Sports. The celebrity golf tournament, which also raises funds for local and national charities, distributes a purse of $600,000.
The third round is scheduled for Sunday (1:30 p.m., TV: NBC).
Mulder won three straight titles at Edgewood Tahoe from 2015-17. Romo won back-to-back tourneys in 2018 and 2019.
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski scored a 22 during the second round and is now tied for seventh with former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam with 35 points.
Other players of note and their place include: Golden State Warrior Steph Curry and defending champion and former NBA standout Vinny Del Negro (T20, 24 points); Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (49, 4 points); former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith (57, minus 7); former Texas Ranger Pudge Rodriguez (T62, minus 9); Charles Barkley (T73, minus 18); Demarcus Ware (T79, minus 30); and Robert Griffin III (87, minus 53).
This year, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is the official charity of the 33rd annual American Century Championship. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a world-class biomedical research organization dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases.
Since 1990, it has raised nearly $5 million supporting numerous charities. Previous beneficiaries include the Equal Justice Initiative, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund, Uniform Firefighters Association Scholarship Fund, Fallen Patriot Fund, Lake Tahoe Fire Relief Fund (Angora fire), Autism Speaks, LIVESTRONG Foundation, American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, United Negro College Fund, Boys & Girls Club, and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.