LINDALE — George Rippy tossed a four-hit shutout as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders defeated Brownsboro 7-0 on Friday in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Baseball Tournament.
It was Legacy coach James Boxley’s 399 career win as the Red Raiders improve to 6-2.
Rippy struck out three and walked two.
Cooper Hill belted a triple and drove in two runs for the Red Raiders. Andrew Nick, William Randall, Colby Harris and Kasen Carpenter added singles.
Randall and Samuel Carajal added RBIs.
Payten Stephenson, Landen Hatton, Aden Green and Brice Hudler had hits for the Bears.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to face Lindale at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.