TYLER — After treating fans to a night of explosive plays in the passing game and on special teams, the best rivalry in junior college football eventually came down to one drive, and No. 5 ranked Kilgore College used the ground game to settle things.
Kilgore never trailed, but needed a late touchdown to pull away for a 49-35 win over Tyler Junior College in the season opener for both teams on Saturday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The game was the 130th meeting between the two schools on the football field, and Kilgore now holds a slim 66-62-2 advantage in the series.
The teams combined for 931 total yards offensively — nearly 700 of the yards coming via the passing game — and Tyler also got an electrifying 90-yard kickoff return for a TD, but it was a short, 35-yard drive near the end of the game that sealed the deal for the visiting Rangers.
Tyler drove 70 yards in six plays, using a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Pate to Troy Taylor with 6:54 left in the contest to pull to within a touchdown at 42-35.
A failed onside kick, plus a penalty on the kickoff, gave Kilgore the ball at the TJC 35-yard line, and the Rangers marched 35 yards in nine plays for a touchdown that pushed the lead back to 14 points. Dominique Williams carried eight straight times on the drive, and after an offsides penalty on fourth-and-four move the ball to the 3-yard line, quarterback Cameron Peters capped the march with a short TD run.
Tyler got the ball one final time, but turned it over on downs at the KC 41 and the Rangers were able to take a knee to end things.
The final touchdown by Peters capped a huge night for the Kilgore QB, who had a hand in six scoring plays. Peters completed 13 of 24 passes for 385 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed for a couple of touchdowns.
Chris Marshall caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns for KC. Michael Phoenix added four catches for 83 yards and a TD, and Zeek Freeman turned his one catch into a 78-yard scoring play.
Kaden Meredith rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and added a 58-yard reception. Williams finished with 44 yards on 11 carries as KC piled up 511 total yards.
Tyler quarterback Jaden Pate completed 24 of 44 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 70 rushing yards and a TD. Tray Taylor caught four balls for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Logan Johnson also had a TD grab.
Tyler finished with 420 total yards.
After Tyler turned the ball over on downs deep in Kilgore territory on its first drive on the game, Kilgore answered with an 8-play, 91-yard drive highlighted by a 58-yard pitch and catch from Peters to Meredith and capped by a 1-yard TD run from Peters.
Tyler tied the score less than two minutes later when Pate found a wide open Johnson out of the backfield for a 32-yard scoring play at the 5:16 mark.
Kilgore took the lead for good with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns. The first was a 13-yard TD pass from Peters to Phoenix less than a minute into the quarter, and the second came at the end of a 99-yard drive after a Tyler punt had pinned KC at its own 1-yard line.
The scoring play was a 78-yard TD strike from Peters to Freeman on a play that saw Freeman haul in a pass at the 42-yard line and turn on the jets to give KC a 21-7 lead.
The Apaches answered immediately when Arabia Bradford returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Kilgore settled for a 21-14 halftime lead.
A Peters-to- Marshall 70-yard touchdown pass early in the third moved the KC lead back to a couple of TDS (28-14), but the Apaches got a 1-yard run by Pate two minutes later to make it a 28-21 contest.
Kilgore scored with 5:06 left in the third on a 7-yard TD pass from Peters to Marshall, but Pate’s 34-yard scoring strike to Taylor with 4:23 left in the third kept the Apaches close at 35-28.
Meredith’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:24 left gave Kilgore a 42-28 advantage, and after Pate and Taylor connected again for a TD strike with 6:54 left to pull to within a touchdown at 42-35, Kilgore handed the game over to Williams and the offensive line for the final touchdown to ice the victory.
Both teams are idle this coming week. Kilgore will take on Northeastern Oklahoma at Longview’s Lobo Stadium on Sept. 9. Tyler will visit Georgia Military on Sept. 9.